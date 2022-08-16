ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iC1iT_0hJ99zEY00

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.

The move is notable given Dalio has been an increasingly outspoken champion of Beijing and its one-party leadership ever since he first visited the country in 1984, even sending his son Matt to live in the country for a year a decade later.

Last November, Dalio launched what is believed to be the single biggest fundraising in China at the time, collecting the equivalent of $1.25 billion from Chinese investors and eclipsing a rival offering from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Soon afterward he found himself in hot water after defending the regime’s attempts to silence tennis player Peng Shuai as not unlike that of a strict Confucian parent, forcing him to issue a mea culpa on LinkedIn.

His continued courting of the authoritarian country prompted Wall Street’s most vocal Beijing critic, Kyle Bass, to suggest that “maybe Ray should move to China.”

Yet Dalio’s hedge fund took the unusual step of selling its 7.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs) in Alibaba, which operates popular Chinese online sites like Tmall and Taobao. Each ADS equates to eight ordinary shares of the Amazon competitor.

According to its 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bridgewater also liquidated its positions in four other Chinese stocks, including fellow e-commerce retailer JD.com and ride-hailing giant Didi.

Increased Sino-U.S. tensions

Why exactly Dalio exited his holdings from one quarter to another is unclear.

He has not commented on the reasoning, and the 13F filing only gives a snapshot of a portfolio manager’s holding on the final day of the quarter.

Moreover he notably retained his shares in Chinese tech giants Tencent and Baidu with only minimal changes.

Dalio’s decision comes amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy prompted by an ongoing bust in its all-important real estate market and increased Sino-U.S. tensions over Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, emboldening the local independence movement.

The hedge fund manager cautioned last week before news of his stock sales broke that he was very concerned about the crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

“What is happening now between the U.S. and China over Taiwan is following the classic path to war,” he wrote.

Even Wall Street is caught up in the rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. securities regulators could force Chinese companies to delist from U.S. financial markets if they cannot independently verify the quality of their accountants’ audits, affecting potentially $1.3 trillion in stocks.

As a result, Uber peer Didi already withdrew from the main board on the New York Stock Exchange and since mid-June only trades over the counter.

More recently the issue of delisting came up last month when a no-name Hong Kong company with annual revenue of just $25 million warned investors it might have only a short spell on the NYSE because its auditors in mainland China are out of reach of U.S. jurisdiction. It went on to briefly become more valuable than Alibaba itself just days after it went public.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ray Dalio
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Chinese Stocks#Wall Street#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bridgewater Associates#Confucian#American#Tmall#Taobao
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Fortune

Fortune

194K+
Followers
8K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy