Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Two Ejected in I-710 Freeway Crash | Lynwood

08.17.2022 | 2:08 AM | LYNWOOD – Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle that had flown off the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located the vehicle with major damage, and two parties were ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters worked to safely backboard the ejected parties to...
LYNWOOD, CA
foxla.com

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Castaic

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported three to four acres of brush burning at the intersection of Charlie Canyon Road and Tapia Canyon around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the unincorporated community of Castaic in the northwestern part of Los Angeles County.
CASTAIC, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Encino, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

Forward progress stopped on Quail Fire in Castaic

Firefighters battled a 50-acre blaze in Castaic Wednesday afternoon. The blaze along the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road was first reported at about 3 acres in size, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Quail Fire grew to about 20 acres by 6:30 p.m. and required a second-alarm brush response, the Los […]
CASTAIC, CA
foxla.com

Stretch of Griffith Park Drive to permanently close to vehicle traffic

LOS ANGELES - A stretch of Griffith Park Drive will be permanently closed to cars after the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the roadway indefinitely. Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been closed since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Plane that crashed on 91 Freeway lost engine power: Report

CORONA, Calif. - A single-engine airplane that crash-landed and caught fire on the Riverside (91) Freeway lost engine power as the pilot set up for an approach to Corona Municipal Airport, prompting him to put the plane down on the freeway, according to a report released Wednesday. The accident involving...
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
theregistrysocal.com

California Home Builders Pays $230.66MM for 376-Unit Apartment Building in Los Angeles

Mill Creek Residential is making a significant profit, recently letting go of a 376-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles’ Playa Vista. According to public records, the Boca Raton-based investment company sold the property for $230.66 million, or about $613,457 per unit. The buyer in the transaction was California Home Builders, a Canoga Park-based residential developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Street takeovers crackdown: Compton installs city's first set of Botts' Dotts

COMPTON, Calif. - Botts' Dotts have arrived in Compton. The small yellow dots were recently installed at several intersections including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard as well as Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street. "Before y’all get on the posts asking/demanding we put them in your suggested intersections…we have already...
COMPTON, CA

