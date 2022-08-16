Read full article on original website
‘Our Super Bowl’: Golf fans celebrate as top PGA stars tee off in Wilmington
Quentin Burslem and Chris Scorziello, beers in hand, reveled Thursday morning in their good fortune at snagging catbird seats for the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club. From their front-row perch just above the first tee box, they watched in awe as many of the PGA’s top competitors blasted majestic...
Golf.com
Why Rory McIlroy believes he has an advantage at unfamiliar Wilmington Country Club
WILMINGTON, Del. — While preference among PGA Tour host courses inevitably varies from player to player, Rory McIlroy seems to feel at home during his first visit to Wilmington Country Club. “It’s a golf course that’s sort of is a little more up my alley compared to say last...
Golf.com
Why the range at this week’s Tour event would give weekend hackers anxiety
WILMINGTON, Del. — As if playing a Wednesday pro-am with a Tour pro isn’t intimidating enough for your average weekend warrior, try adding a 90-yard forced carry… on the driving range!. At this week’s BMW Championship, the pros — and amateurs lucky enough to score a pro-am...
Tiger Woods Travels to Delaware for Meeting With PGA Tour Players About LIV Golf
Woods and Rickie Fowler flew from Florida on Tuesday to the BMW Championship for discussions on the direction of the PGA Tour in the wake of the startup league.
HS football preview, 2022: From Flacco to Lynch, this small town is a QB factory
Certain towns are known for certain things. Take Audubon for instance. Most will say it’s a baseball town. The high school program has won eight state championships - most among public schools and tied for second in state history with Bishop Eustace and Seton Hall Prep. The last came in 2012, the second of back-to-back Group 1 titles.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
WDEL 1150AM
BMW Championship parking - What you need to know
The BMW Championship will feature some of the worlds best golfers on the grounds of Wilmington Country Club, but what it won't have is parking. Vince Pellegrino from the Western Golf Association says ticket holders must register for parking at the tournament's satellite locations ahead of time. "They need to...
fastphillysports.com
PHILLIES NEWBIE BRANDON MARSH EXITS WITH A KNEE
Brandon Marsh tried to make a leaping catch at the wall in center field, and the ball sailed over his glove. When Marsh came down, his knee took an awkward turn to his right. It looked bad. Marsh writhed in pain on the ground. After a few minutes, Marsh stood...
Penn Entertainment to buy 100% of Barstool Sports
Berks County-based Penn National Gaming announced earlier this month that it had rebranded and changed its name to Penn Entertainment. On Wednesday, the company made another big announced in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Penn Entertainment said it plans to purchase the remaining shares of...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Rooted AF Will Soon Come to The Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar
The unapologetically authentic vegan establishment will serve up fresh, unique fare this fall while showcasing Black female entrepreneurship threefold
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
PhillyBite
What is Crudité?
Philadelphia, PA - You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" Crudites come in many forms, from sticks to strips, but they are usually served with a dip. They are an excellent appetizer for parties and gatherings and highlight the best seasonal vegetables. Whether you serve them as a standalone snack or as a part of a larger meal, crudites are a healthy, easy, and delicious way to impress guests. You can even use purple cabbage carved into a bowl to serve them.
phillyvoice.com
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
Cat Janisko.Image via the Tribune-Democrat. West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
