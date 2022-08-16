ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware State
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Delaware Sports
WDEL 1150AM

BMW Championship parking - What you need to know

The BMW Championship will feature some of the worlds best golfers on the grounds of Wilmington Country Club, but what it won't have is parking. Vince Pellegrino from the Western Golf Association says ticket holders must register for parking at the tournament's satellite locations ahead of time. "They need to...
WILMINGTON, DE
fastphillysports.com

PHILLIES NEWBIE BRANDON MARSH EXITS WITH A KNEE

Brandon Marsh tried to make a leaping catch at the wall in center field, and the ball sailed over his glove. When Marsh came down, his knee took an awkward turn to his right. It looked bad. Marsh writhed in pain on the ground. After a few minutes, Marsh stood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Penn Entertainment to buy 100% of Barstool Sports

Berks County-based Penn National Gaming announced earlier this month that it had rebranded and changed its name to Penn Entertainment. On Wednesday, the company made another big announced in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Penn Entertainment said it plans to purchase the remaining shares of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
delcoculturevultures.com

Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!

Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
PhillyBite

What is Crudité?

Philadelphia, PA - You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" Crudites come in many forms, from sticks to strips, but they are usually served with a dip. They are an excellent appetizer for parties and gatherings and highlight the best seasonal vegetables. Whether you serve them as a standalone snack or as a part of a larger meal, crudites are a healthy, easy, and delicious way to impress guests. You can even use purple cabbage carved into a bowl to serve them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE

