Hamden, CT

Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Lechard Santos from Waterbury. Police planned a news conference for around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. They said they were called to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant...
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street

NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
Man accused of punching an elderly person in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police arrested a man who is accused of punching an elderly person. Police said on August 14 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of a disturbance. It’s alleged that David Lowrie punched a person, causing the victim to sustain a head laceration. Westport police […]
Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
Stratford News: Police Investigate Serious Crash

2022-08-18@1:30PMish– Police are investigating a serious crash off I-95 southbound exit 31. It appears one of the vehicles allegedly came off the highway and crashed into the other on South Avenue. The Honda continued down Spada Boulevard after the crash. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
