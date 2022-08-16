Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Eyewitness News
Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Lechard Santos from Waterbury. Police planned a news conference for around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. They said they were called to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant...
Register Citizen
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Woman accused of robbing bank in Hamden
Surveillance images released by police show a woman robbing a bank in Hamden.
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant: Police
A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant at 928 North Main St. at 12:47 a.m. after someone reported gunshots and they found Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, on the ground outside the parking lot, police said.
Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Police searching for suspect accused of Waterbury homicide
A man was shot and killed outside of an Indian restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
Man accused of falsely blaming boy for fatal East Hartford shooting
A Windsor man is facing accusations that he falsely implicated a 15-year-old Hartford boy in a fatal shooting that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford in January and joined with others to pressure the boy into confessing falsely to the shooting. DEFENDANT: Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19,...
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street
NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
Man accused of punching an elderly person in Westport
WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police arrested a man who is accused of punching an elderly person. Police said on August 14 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of a disturbance. It’s alleged that David Lowrie punched a person, causing the victim to sustain a head laceration. Westport police […]
Man hospitalized after Carlisle Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar streets, just before midnight Tuesday. Soon after, police said a 33-year-old New Haven man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with […]
Eyewitness News
CRIME TRACKER: Newington Police implement livestreaming to dispatch system
The school year is just around the corner. Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury. A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. A nearly 7-year-old murder case that made national...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Police Investigate Serious Crash
2022-08-18@1:30PMish– Police are investigating a serious crash off I-95 southbound exit 31. It appears one of the vehicles allegedly came off the highway and crashed into the other on South Avenue. The Honda continued down Spada Boulevard after the crash. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
Comments / 0