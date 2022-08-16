Chilton County 4-H is excited to welcome the new 4-H program year as students return to school. The 4-H program, which is the youth component of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, also welcomes a new staff member to the Chilton County 4-H Team. Krystal Vaith has joined the staff and brings expertise to the 4-H equine science and companion animal programs. Vaith will conduct school programs and special interest clubs. According to Janet Lovelady, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Chilton County, the additional program assistant enables the organization to “expand the number of classrooms we visit each month and continue to offer our robust special interest clubs and our home-school club.”

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO