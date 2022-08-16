ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Commission approves tax incentive for hotel

The Chilton County Commission approved a tax rebate for Mansa Hospitality LLC to bring a hotel to Interstate 65, Exit 205 during a special called meeting on Aug. 16. The meeting was held after the regularly scheduled work session, and the commission held a 30-minute executive session to discuss future plans at Exit 205.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County taking over Alabaster emergency calls

ALABASTER, Ala. — Shelby County's 911 emergency center is taking over Alabaster emergency calls. Alabaster police officers will still show up for citizens. People do not need to call the seven-digit number anymore. Simply call 911. Learn more in the video above about why the transition is happening.
ALABASTER, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Beautification award coming to Thorsby

A new beautification award in the city of Thorsby was proposed to the council at their Aug. 15 meeting. Logan Cohron proposed the beautification award to be given to one business and one residential home twice a year — one during the spring and the other in the fall.
THORSBY, AL
CBS 42

Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Aug. 11-17. Austin Blake Beard to Catherine Tyler Carlee for $111,000 for Lots 4 and 6 of Section 14, Township 23 North, Range 13 East. Keven Blankenship and Mid South Fabrications to Santos Fernandez for $100 for Section 11, Township 23...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County 4-H expands programs with additional staff

Chilton County 4-H is excited to welcome the new 4-H program year as students return to school. The 4-H program, which is the youth component of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, also welcomes a new staff member to the Chilton County 4-H Team. Krystal Vaith has joined the staff and brings expertise to the 4-H equine science and companion animal programs. Vaith will conduct school programs and special interest clubs. According to Janet Lovelady, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Chilton County, the additional program assistant enables the organization to “expand the number of classrooms we visit each month and continue to offer our robust special interest clubs and our home-school club.”
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Home Builders Association hosts fish fry, nail driving contest

The Chilton County Home Builders Association (CCHBA) drew a large crowd for its Membership Meeting and Fish Fry on August 11. Around 40 members, including two brand new members as well as CCHBA Hall of Fame members Wayne Nelson and Jane Conradi, attended the event, which took place at Goose Pond Park Pavilion.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services

ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sweet Tweets opens in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA – A new bird supply store in downtown Columbiana already has residents chirping. Khristen Smith opened Sweet Tweets on Saturday, Aug. 6 after noticing a need for such a store in the area. “For the past two or three years I have gone all the way to Hoover...
COLUMBIANA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

BOE discusses funding for nurses, principals

Funding for positions other than teachers for Chilton County Schools was a topic of discussion during the Aug. 16 meeting of the Chilton County Board of Education. Board President Pam Price raised concern about how nurses for the school system were being funded as part of a discussion on hiring a nurse for Verbena High School.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Childersburg Police Chief resigns from position; interim replacement announced

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, former Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland’s tendered resignation was accepted, and an immediate replacement was made official. His resignation went into effect last Thursday, Aug. 11. McClelland joined the Childersburg Police Department in 2011 as a patrol officer...
CHILDERSBURG, AL

