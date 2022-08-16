Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Commission approves tax incentive for hotel
The Chilton County Commission approved a tax rebate for Mansa Hospitality LLC to bring a hotel to Interstate 65, Exit 205 during a special called meeting on Aug. 16. The meeting was held after the regularly scheduled work session, and the commission held a 30-minute executive session to discuss future plans at Exit 205.
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Tuscaloosa to Require Special Permits for Businesses With Long Lines
The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously voted to require businesses have a queuing permit in order to have people line up outside during the hours of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. at Tuesday night's city council meeting. The Code of Tuscaloosa defines queuing as "a line of people within defined temporary...
Birmingham Council Moves to Redevelop Two Blighted Properties in the Western Area
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to expand urban renewal and redevelopment plans in the city’s Arlington-West End and Downtown West areas, with the goal of acquiring and redeveloping two blighted properties. The city’s urban renewal and redevelopment plans, many of which were established in the early 1990s, focus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Sinkhole may mean underground problems for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - Northport city leaders have taken a major step towards repairing or replacing underground drainage pipes. The city council voted to make the change Monday night and city leaders will know in about six months just how problematic the issue may be. A small but noticeable sinkhole...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County taking over Alabaster emergency calls
ALABASTER, Ala. — Shelby County's 911 emergency center is taking over Alabaster emergency calls. Alabaster police officers will still show up for citizens. People do not need to call the seven-digit number anymore. Simply call 911. Learn more in the video above about why the transition is happening.
Clanton Advertiser
Beautification award coming to Thorsby
A new beautification award in the city of Thorsby was proposed to the council at their Aug. 15 meeting. Logan Cohron proposed the beautification award to be given to one business and one residential home twice a year — one during the spring and the other in the fall.
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Aug. 11-17. Austin Blake Beard to Catherine Tyler Carlee for $111,000 for Lots 4 and 6 of Section 14, Township 23 North, Range 13 East. Keven Blankenship and Mid South Fabrications to Santos Fernandez for $100 for Section 11, Township 23...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County 4-H expands programs with additional staff
Chilton County 4-H is excited to welcome the new 4-H program year as students return to school. The 4-H program, which is the youth component of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, also welcomes a new staff member to the Chilton County 4-H Team. Krystal Vaith has joined the staff and brings expertise to the 4-H equine science and companion animal programs. Vaith will conduct school programs and special interest clubs. According to Janet Lovelady, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Chilton County, the additional program assistant enables the organization to “expand the number of classrooms we visit each month and continue to offer our robust special interest clubs and our home-school club.”
wbrc.com
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clanton Advertiser
Home Builders Association hosts fish fry, nail driving contest
The Chilton County Home Builders Association (CCHBA) drew a large crowd for its Membership Meeting and Fish Fry on August 11. Around 40 members, including two brand new members as well as CCHBA Hall of Fame members Wayne Nelson and Jane Conradi, attended the event, which took place at Goose Pond Park Pavilion.
wvtm13.com
Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services
ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
Shelby Reporter
Sweet Tweets opens in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA – A new bird supply store in downtown Columbiana already has residents chirping. Khristen Smith opened Sweet Tweets on Saturday, Aug. 6 after noticing a need for such a store in the area. “For the past two or three years I have gone all the way to Hoover...
Clanton Advertiser
BOE discusses funding for nurses, principals
Funding for positions other than teachers for Chilton County Schools was a topic of discussion during the Aug. 16 meeting of the Chilton County Board of Education. Board President Pam Price raised concern about how nurses for the school system were being funded as part of a discussion on hiring a nurse for Verbena High School.
wbrc.com
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is tired of waiting for their house to be made whole, nine months after a tree truck fell through their roof while attempting to remove a tree limb. “I was actually sitting on the other side of that wall right there when the...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
sylacauganews.com
Childersburg Police Chief resigns from position; interim replacement announced
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, former Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland’s tendered resignation was accepted, and an immediate replacement was made official. His resignation went into effect last Thursday, Aug. 11. McClelland joined the Childersburg Police Department in 2011 as a patrol officer...
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Comments / 0