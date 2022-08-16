ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Saints DT Malcom Brown Available in Free Agency

The 28-year-old Brown was a first-round draft choice, the 32nd overall selection, by the New England Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas. He spent four years with New England as part of two Super Bowl champions, recording 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 14 tackles for loss among 186 total stops.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury

Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
NFL

