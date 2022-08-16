ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Pets & Animals
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
KOWB AM 1290

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Rock Springs Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries

Police in Rock Springs are investigating several auto burglaries. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:. Auto burglaries tend to increase during warmer weather, when people are more often out at night. Similar crimes have been an ongoing issue in Cheyenne for many years.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne

The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
KOWB AM 1290

The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!

The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend

We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County

Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend

Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

