Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Kozak Wins GOP Laramie County Sheriff Primary, Faces Barnes, Fresquez
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak has won the Republican nomination for Laramie County Sheriff and will move on to the November General Election. Kozak will square off against independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez on November 8. Kozak won a hard-fought primary battle with Capt. Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
Rock Springs Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries
Police in Rock Springs are investigating several auto burglaries. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:. Auto burglaries tend to increase during warmer weather, when people are more often out at night. Similar crimes have been an ongoing issue in Cheyenne for many years.
Date Ideas for National Couple’s Day This THURSDAY
Hey lovebirds, did you know that this Thursday, the 18th is the U.S. National Couple's Day? Basically, it's Valentine's 2.0. If you need some ideas on what to do, we have got you covered! Here are some ideas that you and your partner can do!. Vedauwoo. If you are new...
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!
The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
Cheyenne Transient Accused of Setting Man on Fire, Knife Threat
A Cheyenne transient is behind bars after purportedly setting a man on fire and threatening him with a knife, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the alleged incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Farkas says the victim was reportedly sleeping...
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
First Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market This Weekend
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
