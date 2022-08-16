ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Arrest made after woman, 71, pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove home invasion

A man was arrested in connection with a violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, police announced Thursday. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Dillon Klincke of Los Angeles. Klincke was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details of the arrest were not given, but police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs

A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven

Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
foxla.com

Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA

