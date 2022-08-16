Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
Arrest made after woman, 71, pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove home invasion
A man was arrested in connection with a violent home-invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, police announced Thursday. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Dillon Klincke of Los Angeles. Klincke was arrested Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details of the arrest were not given, but police […]
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
mynewsla.com
Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs
A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Street Takeover ‘Flash Mob' Swarms Los Angeles 7-Eleven
Video from security cameras inside a 7-Eleven captured a chaotic scene when a crowd of people ransacked the store during a street takeover in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area. The large crowd gathered for the street takeover on Monday night in the Harbor Gateway area swarmed the store at the corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in a frenzy of looting and vandalism.
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
foxla.com
LAPD releases video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed homeless woman
LOS ANGELES - Authorities on Thursday announced a $50,000 reward for information on a fatal hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles last week. It happened on Aug. 9 around 9:30 p.m. near Broadway and 85th Street. According to police, the victim was walking in the area when an unidentified car struck...
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
foxla.com
Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
foxla.com
Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight
LOS ANGELES - A 71-year-old woman in the Beverly Grove area was zip-tied in her home, pistol-whipped, and robbed during broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. UPDATE: Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman. Just after 2:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded...
2urbangirls.com
Large number of rolex watches stolen during mid-day home invasion robbery
LOS ANGELES – A male suspect broke into a Beverly Grove-area home Wednesday and allegedly assaulted the homeowner before making off with what was reported to be a haul of high-end watches. The break-in was reported just after 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the home located in the 6600 block...
VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland
Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
foxla.com
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
NBC San Diego
Street Vendor Receives Generous Donations After His Fruit Stand Was Vandalized
A fruit vendor whose stand was vandalized and destroyed got the help he needed to get back on his feet Wednesday. After our story aired on NBC4 and our sister station, Telemundo 52, several viewers reached out, including two strangers who each donated $1,000 to Jonathan Alvarez Marquez. "I sat...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal man gets life in prison for killing marijuana dispensary employee
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted June 9 of murder, with...
foxla.com
Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
