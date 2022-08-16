Read full article on original website
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Festival Latinx Kzoo offers food, entertainment, cultural connections and resources for West Michiganders
Nearly a dozen varied musical acts, savory and sweet food, information booths, children’s games, art and even a mechanical bull are some of the things you will find at Bronson Park on Saturday, Aug 20 at Festival Latinx Kzoo, presented by El Concilio. It starts at 3 pm, and will run until 11 pm.
Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Kalamazoo Humane Society to hold ribbon cutting for new facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) will soon hold the long-awaited grand opening of its new home!. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 20 at River Street and 94-BL. We’re told the new...
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ hits Michigan stages with stops planned in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo
In celebration of the 25th anniversary edition of Mitch Albom’s best-selling book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Michigan’s Water Works Theatre Company is bringing the theatrical adaptation to stages across the state. The play — which tells the story of Albom and his former sociology professor Morrie Schwartz,...
West Michigan’s first Whole Foods opens
West Michigan's first Whole Foods Market opened its doors to shoppers Wednesday morning.
I-94 lane shift will close ramps from Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Sprinkle Road ramps to Interstate 94 will be closed for construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be moving to the next phase of Interstate 94 expansion in Kalamazoo starting Friday, Aug. 19, as crews begin moving westbound I-94 traffic onto eastbound lanes as part of the project to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.
Portage neighborhood concerned about rezoning request to pave way for apartment complex
PORTAGE, Mich. — Some Portage residents are speaking out against a developer’s request to rezone a 10-acre piece of land, saying they are concerned about how a proposed apartment complex could affect their neighborhood. Edward Rose & Sons has applied to rezone the site at 4670 Fox Valley...
Color the Creek festival brings art to Battle Creek
The city of Battle Creek is about to get more colorful.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
Audit shows late Grand Haven school official embezzled nearly $1 million
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent Brian Wheeler embezzled nearly $1 million from the district from 2014 to 2021. Wheeler died in the Ottawa County Jail on January 27 of cardiovascular disease, three days after pleading no contest to embezzling over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
