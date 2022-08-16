Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About ‘Traumazine,’ Controlling Her Narrative, And Her Mother’s Influence

Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release
The Hotties love Megan Thee Stallion's new album "Traumazine." The post Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In A Custom House Of JMC Bodysuit
Megan Thee Stallion is a stallion, period.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is a Multi-Faceted Mood
A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit. Mentored...
#PValley: Megan Thee Stallion Morphs Into Tina Snow For P-Poppingly Prolific Performance At The Pynk, Sparks Hottie Hysteria
Her Royal Hottieness Megan Thee Stallion made her long-awaited appearance on ‘P-Valley‘ with a Pynk-rocking performance that sent thee hotties (and everyone else) into a TIZZY. Dripped out in white fur (a nod to Pimp C) and diamonds, Meg stole the show as her alter ego Tina Snow...
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Label 'Hates' Her Following Leak: 'I Can’t Catch A Break'
Megan Thee Stallion has expressed her frustrations after experiencing a leak from within her camp. On Thursday (August 4), the Houston Hottie vented about her label in an Instagram Story following the unspecified leak, accusing them of not having her best interests at heart. “I can’t catch a break my...
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
hotnewhiphop.com
YK Osiris Laughs Off Diddy "Boy Toy" Rumors
We've seen some artists move mountains to dispel rumors about them, but YK Osiris has chosen to see the humor in it all. The singer has had his fair share of viral moments—some he initiates on purpose—causing to sometimes become the subject of ridicule. Whether he's being teased by his peers or trolled by the public, YK Osiris seems to accept whatever comes his way and jokes about any controversy.
Essence
Solange Knowles Can Now Add "Composer" To Her Resume
The Grammy winner was selected to curate a composition for the ballet's fall fashion gala. Solange’s new ventures should never come as a surprise. As an entertainer, she consistently reimagines what progress means for her trade—from art exhibits to mixed media modules— and she continues to inject her artistry with unapologetic expression. While she has seemingly been away from the spotlight, the “Binz” performer will make her debut as a ballet composer next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The FADER
Megan Thee Stallion shares “Her” video
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a video for Traumazine song "Her." The house-inspired track comes with a suitably dance-orientated video with director Colin Tilley creating multiple replicas of the rapper to carry out the choreography. Anyone who has ever dreamed of a girl group made up entirely of Megans, this one is for you.
The FADER
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle
It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
Essence
Nicki Minaj And LL CooL J Set To Host The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
The two icons of entertainment will introduce the exciting lineup of performers, presenters and winners alongside Jack Harlow during the ceremony on August 28. Today, MTV announced that Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, along with Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 Video Music Awards on August 28. The three...
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Suing Triller For $28M Over Verzuz
After selling their idea to social media video-sharing company Triller in January 2021, Swizz and Timbo were expecting a massive payday from the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future Feature on New Album
The long-awaited Megan Thee Stallion album is finally here. Traumazine features 18 songs with collaborations from some of the world’s biggest stars, including Dua Lipa and Future – who she says accepted $250,000 in cash to be on the album. On a Power 106 Los Angeles interview with...
Mic
On Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion shows she’s deeper than “hot girl summer”
Consider Traumazine Megan Thee Stallion’s deconstructed burn book. It’s absent of the cruelty and callousness that’s often fashioned around those created during periods of adolescent uncertainty, uninterested in solely magnifying and mocking the superficial flaws of others. But Traumazine is a public cataloging of the uber-public ways that the Houston rapper’s truth has been turned into farcical amusement. Across 18 tracks, over a dozen of which she underscores her hottie status with reflective and pained revelations, Megan Thee Stallion uses art to cross-examine friends/lovers turned detractors. Each moment of clarity pulses with fury, and after everything has been collated, she holds up the burn book and asks listeners to not only see the horrors she’s lived through, but the ways she’s had to mend and remake her universe. In Meg’s sophomore album, grief is turned into a cleansing ritual; washing off the bullshit, and burning all the fallacies.
Essence
Author Noué Kirwan On The One Piece Of Relationship Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self
Kirwan is the novelist behind the new steamy romance 'Long Past Summer.'. In Long Past Summer (HQN, $16.99), author Noué Kirwan deftly traverses decades to tell the story of New York City attorney Mikaela Marchand’s intertwined relationships with her best friend and her first love. A not-so-chance meeting one steamy summer day forces her to reconsider what she thinks she knows about friendship, love and herself. Here, we talk to Kirwan about her book and the unique charms of the warmer months.
Comments / 0