A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Biden offers Putin Russian arms dealer, dubbed Merchant of Death who is serving 25 years in US prison, for Brittney Griner AND Paul Whelan in prisoner swap
The Biden administration has offered to exchange a Russian arms dealer serving 25 years in a U.S. prison for WBNA star Britney Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan in a historic prisoner swap. Bout, who has been dubbed the Merchant of Death and was the inspiration for Nicolas Cage's character...
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Russia Reveals Thursday Update On Brittney Griner Situation
Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was charged with drug smuggling. The charges came after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Zelenskyy said his country had consistently sought close ties with China in the years preceding the conflict and urged Beijing to bring the fighting to a stop.
Article on ‘fat’ Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — To Enas Taleb, the headline felt like a spiteful punch line. “Why women are fatter than men in the Arab world,” it read in bold, above a photograph of the Iraqi actress waving onstage at an arts festival. The Economist article ran...
Russia 'Ready to Discuss' Prisoner Swap with U.S. After Brittney Griner Sentencing
One day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced in a drug smuggling trial to nine years in a penal colony, Russia has indicated it is ready to discuss a prisoner swap, according to multiple outlets. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Moscow was "ready to discuss this topic"...
U.S. faces international crises with Russia and China
Tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China ratcheted up this week with the imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner dragging on and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit to Taiwan. Steven Portnoy reports.
Former U.S. ambassador honest about Brittney Griner timeline
American WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week. Monday, Griner and her legal team filed an appeal of that sentence after Russia confirmed that negotiations over a potential prisoner swap between the United States and Russia were underway. The plan would swap Griner and another American prisoner for Russian prisoners currently in American prisons.
U.S. is ‘not going anywhere,’ Middle East envoy says, as China’s Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia
The U.S. on Friday disputed claims that a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia signals America's waning influence in the Middle East. "The United States is a vital partner to not only Saudi Arabia but each of the countries in the region," Tim Lenderking, special envoy for Yemen, told CNBC.
Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years.
National survey: Majority of Americans believe there’s a two-tiered justice system
(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans in a new poll say there’s a two-tiered justice system in the U.S.: one for politicians and those in Washington, D.C., and one for the rest of Americans. A large majority of those polled in a separate survey expressed opposite...
Russia Says 'No Reason' U.S. Can't Accept Iran's Final Nuclear Deal Notes
"The latest (and the last) Iranian drafting suggestions are not controversial," Russia's lead JCPOA negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov told Newsweek.
Russia Increasingly Feeling Sting Of War Behind The Lines
An ammunition warehouse in the Russian city of Belgorod caught fire. Screenshot via TwitterEvery day, new targets inside Russia and Crimea are blowing up and by all indications this is just the beginning.
Syria denies kidnapping or holding U.S. journalist missing for 10 years
AMMAN/WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Syria's government on Wednesday denied kidnapping or holding a U.S. journalist who disappeared a decade ago, a week after President Joe Biden demanded that Damascus let him go home.
Iran Tanker Retrieves Oil Seized by U.S., Set to Leave Greece
ATHENS (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker has retrieved an oil cargo which the United States had confiscated and is set to leave Greece, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The seizure from the Lana, formerly the Pegas, prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in...
