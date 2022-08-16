ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
The Spun

Russia Reveals Thursday Update On Brittney Griner Situation

Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was charged with drug smuggling. The charges came after Russian police arrested her in an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner's legal team filed an appeal earlier this week that would give her more time are her current location.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Attorneys#Ukraine#Russian#Cnn#White House#The Biden Administration#Conv
thecomeback.com

Former U.S. ambassador honest about Brittney Griner timeline

American WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week. Monday, Griner and her legal team filed an appeal of that sentence after Russia confirmed that negotiations over a potential prisoner swap between the United States and Russia were underway. The plan would swap Griner and another American prisoner for Russian prisoners currently in American prisons.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Iran Tanker Retrieves Oil Seized by U.S., Set to Leave Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker has retrieved an oil cargo which the United States had confiscated and is set to leave Greece, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The seizure from the Lana, formerly the Pegas, prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy