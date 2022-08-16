ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanese man who held up bank to access savings released without charge - brother

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MMTn_0hJ96bl500

BEIRUT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Lebanese judge has ordered the release from detention without charge of man who last week took hostages at a Beirut bank in an attempt to access his savings frozen after the country's 2019 financial implosion, the man's brother and a legal group said.

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, 42, entered the Federal Bank of Lebanon branch in Beirut's Hamra district on Thursday and threatened employees with a firearm, agreeing to leave only after the bank pledged to give him $35,000 out of a total of his more than $200,000 deposit. read more

He said he needed the funds to pay a relative's hospital bills.

Hussein was detained Thursday following the release of all six hostages but released Tuesday afternoon without any charges being brought against him, his brother Atef told Reuters and legal watchdog group Legal Agenda reported.

"He is sitting with his family now and just relaxing a bit. There is no charge against him and he is a free man," Atef Hussein said.

The judge in the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the circumstances surrounding Hussein’s release.

According to Fouad Debs, the lawyer who represented Hussein last week, the bank pressed charges on Friday and dropped them by Tuesday.

Debs said it was still possible that the public prosecution was pressing lighter charges.

"We’re hoping this won’t be at expense of him getting the rest of the money in his account," Debs said.

Hassan Halawi, the head of the branch where the incident occured, said he had no comment as to whether Hussein should have faced charges but said "no one accepts what happened" at the bank.

During the hostage situation, a crowd gathered outside the bank to support Hussein, chanting "Down with the rule of the banks!"

He has since been praised by many in the country as a hero who stood up to informal capital controls that have not been formalised by law and give banks wide discretion to decide who is allowed to access their funds and how much they can receive.

Lebanese banks have limited withdrawals of hard currency for most depositors since a 2019 financial implosion that has left eight in 10 people poor.

Banks say they make exceptions for humanitarian cases including hospital care but depositors and their representatives have told Reuters those exemptions are rarely implemented.

Reporting by Timour Azhari and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Monday denied a family’s attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country’s security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. His family’s lawsuit, filed in Washington last year against Iran, says he developed the illness and other serious medical issues while imprisoned during a visit to Lebanon over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.
LAW
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Bank#Lebanese People#Hostage#The Federal Bank Of#Hamra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
TheConversationCanada

How displaced Syrians effectively navigated 'border frictions' in Lebanon and Turkey

The Syrian conflict began in early March 2011 on the heels of the Arab Spring as pro-democracy uprisings in Syria demanded regime change and political reform. The conflict transformed into a war. More than 13 million people have either escaped the country or are displaced within its borders. Displaced Syrians who have made the journey to the borderlands of Lebanon and Turkey encountered and had to respond to problems at the borders, forcing them to engage intermediaries — or smugglers — to assist them, and to use transnational networks during their perilous treks. In our ethnographic and qualitative research into their journeys, we...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

554K+
Followers
350K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy