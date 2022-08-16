ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I cannot continue’ – Former Arsenal star Nacho Monreal forced to retire from football aged 36

By Etienne Fermie
 2 days ago
NACHO MONREAL has announced his retirement aged 36.

The former Arsenal defender played 251 times for the Gunners before leaving for Real Sociedad in 2019.

Nacho Monreal played 251 times for Arsenal Credit: Reuters
The Spaniard finished his career with Real Sociedad Credit: Getty

He made 69 appearances over two seasons with the Basque side before missing the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury.

Monreal was released by Sociedad in May and has decided to hang up his boots for good.

In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote: "36 years playing football. 16 as a professional.

"Squeezing my body and taking it to limits that I would never have imagined.

"My knee sends me a message… loud and clear; I cannot continue! Do I get mad? NO! I listen to it and accept the situation and thank it for everything.

"A stage is over. Another starts. I'm happy and feeling good. One more time… I FEEL GOOD!!! And that gives me peace of mind.

"Life is a gift and I like to be grateful. Thank you @caosasuna @rfef @malagacf @arsenal @realsociedad for letting me cross your paths.

"What a good years…."

Pamplona-born Monreal began his career with Osasuna, making 142 appearances before transferring to Malaga in 2011.

After a season-and-a-half in Andalusia, the full-back joined Arsenal in January 2013 for around £8.5million.

During his time in North London he won three FA Cups, while he also picked up a Copa del Rey with Sociedad in 2020.

He won 22 caps for Spain, being selected for their 2018 World Cup squad.

Nacho Monreal won three FA Cups with Arsenal Credit: AFP

