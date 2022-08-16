ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

myfox28columbus.com

Camp Bow Wow releases the 2022 top 5 dog breeds in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow released its list of top dog breeds. According to Camp Bow Wow's database of campers, the top dog breed in Ohio is the Labrador Retriever. Top Five Dog Breeds in Ohio. Labrador Retriever.
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
DUNDEE, MI
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
myfox28columbus.com

UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 14 people in Ohio have gotten sick with the E. coli bacteria and another 15 people are ill in Michigan. The CDC said E. coli infections are typically spread through contaminated food or water, but the food source hasn't been identified. More people are expected...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio reports under 24,100 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports under 24,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 24,067 new COVID-19 cases, 665 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 90 deaths. Last Thursday, August...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
OHIO STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE

