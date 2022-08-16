Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Camp Bow Wow releases the 2022 top 5 dog breeds in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow released its list of top dog breeds. According to Camp Bow Wow's database of campers, the top dog breed in Ohio is the Labrador Retriever. Top Five Dog Breeds in Ohio. Labrador Retriever.
myfox28columbus.com
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
The challenge of hosting Bash on the Bay, Put-in-Bay’s country music fest, with Brad Paisley and Zac Brown Band
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio – Ten years ago, long-time Put-in-Bay business owner Tim Niese had an idea to boost visitation to the island in late August, when things start to quiet down. They’re not quiet anymore, with more than 20,000 country music fans expected to descend on the island next week...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
myfox28columbus.com
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine awards $3 million to strengthen Ohio food supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is...
myfox28columbus.com
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 14 people in Ohio have gotten sick with the E. coli bacteria and another 15 people are ill in Michigan. The CDC said E. coli infections are typically spread through contaminated food or water, but the food source hasn't been identified. More people are expected...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio reports under 24,100 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports under 24,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 24,067 new COVID-19 cases, 665 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 90 deaths. Last Thursday, August...
myfox28columbus.com
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Mysterious E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio Sickens Over A Dozen People
9 people have been hospitalized.
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan, source unknown
An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan.
Cincinnati CityBeat
'Unreasonably Cold, Snowy' Weather Predicted for the Cincinnati Area this Winter
The Farmers’ Almanac recently release its extended winter weather forecast… and it’s not looking good guys. It’s hard to picture during the sweaty month of August, but this upcoming winter is expected to be “unreasonably cold and snowy” in the Ohio and Northern Kentucky region.
