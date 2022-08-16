Read full article on original website
KATU.com
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
From fluff to feathers: Oregon Zoo's condor chicks learn to fly
A dozen condor chicks are learning to fly at Oregon Zoo’s offsite wildlife center. According to Oregon zookeepers, the fluffy down on the condor chicks turns to sturdy feathers, and this process is known as fledging. Some of the young birds have started to take short flights, but some...
Air Quality Advisory issued for Portland, Vancouver area due to higher levels of smog
An air quality advisory was issued for the Portland/Vancouver area Thursday for elevated levels of smog, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said. Oregon DEQ and the Southwest Clean Air Agency issued the advisory because the elevated levels of ozone pollution could be unhealthy for some sensitive groups, like “children, seniors, pregnant women and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions.”
Air Quality Alerts issued for Silverton and Estacada for smog
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Silverton and Estacada this afternoon. DEQ says elevated levels of smog are the reason for the alert. Officials say they expect the advisory to last until Wednesday night. DEQ expects ozone pollution to...
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
Two children, ages 12 and 14, hurt in NE Portland shooting near Rocky Butte
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children, ages 14 and 12, were hurt in a shooting near Rocky Butte early Thursday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Rocky Butte Lane. A Portland Police spokesperson said a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the...
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warnings in Oregon, Washington as fire danger mounts
The forecast calls for hot and dry conditions across the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued new Red Flag fire warnings Wednesday at about noon, lasting through the night in Southern Oregon and into Thursday for much of Western Washington. Forecasters say lightning could cause new fire starts, and...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates talk strategies to tackle drought
SALEM, Ore. — Surveys suggest Oregonians want more done about drought issues statewide. We asked all three gubernatorial candidates what they would do differently when it comes to water rights and drought. In July, the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center surveyed 1,572 Oregon residents ages 18+ and found that...
Portland clinic puts Measure 110 grant toward peers, medication
PORTLAND, Ore. — Their battle against addiction was boosted a little more than a year ago. That's when Outside In, the health clinic in Southwest Portland, first received a great grant. The team in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program has been able to greatly grow, bringing in a...
Oregon health, education leaders discuss COVID-19 plan for school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health and education officials will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 plan ahead of the new school year. The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will hold the briefing at 1 p.m. The agencies are expected to discuss vaccines and...
People living in manufactured homes face higher risk of heat death
CANBY, Ore. — As the Metro area prepares for another heat wave this summer, work is being done to help some of the most vulnerable communities. Rodger Brown spent his Tuesday in Canby installing a ductless heat pump into a manufactured home. The resident had been wanting one for years but couldn't afford it. Shortly after the install was done, those inside felt an immediate difference.
Firefighters knock down grass fire in NW Portland, burned two acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters have knocked down a grass fire near NW Brooks and NW Kaiser Road in the West Hills. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says they received the call just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Responding units worked quickly to protect two structures and firefighters say the...
Portland Rescue Mission fundraiser
Since 1949, Portland Rescue Mission has offered hope and pathways to life transformation for our neighbors struggling with homelessness, hunger, and addiction. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. At Shepherd’s Door, women and children join our safe...
Lawsuit alleging abuses in Oregon's foster care system gains class action status
SALEM, Ore. — A lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon's Department of Human Services, Child welfare Division, was granted class action status by a federal judge Aug. 17. The lawsuit, filed in April of 2019, was brought by Disability Rights Oregon, a New York-based nonprofit, A Better...
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
Experts concerned deadly 'Rainbow Fentanyl' targeted to children
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and anti-drug activists are warning of a new, brightly colored form of fentanyl called "Rainbow Fentanyl" and its particular risk to children. The sheriff's Special Investigations Unit said it recovered the new form of the drug at a recent execution of...
Homeless Portland man now linked to three different bias crimes in Multnomah County
A man already charged in two bias crime attacks has now been indicted for a third incident. Dylan Kesterson is now facing 23 charges, including 9 bias crimes. He is accused of attacking a father and his 5-year-old daughter based on their perceived race back on July 2 along Portland's Eastbank Esplanade.
Multnomah County officials found 800 fentanyl pills and a new colorful form of fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Multnomah County officials, a search warrant led deputies to find 800 pills of fentanyl and four grams of multi-colored, powdered fentanyl, often referred to as ‘rainbow fentanyl.'. Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) also found body armor, $5,000 in cash, nine guns, some...
