Microsoft Makes an Embarrassing Admission
The videogame-console war is a match among three giants: Sony (SONY) , Nintendo (NTDOF) and Microsoft (MSFT) . Generally, Sony and its PlayStation are generally considered the leaders, closely followed by Nintendo and its Switch. Microsoft and Xbox occupy third place. Even if this ranking holds among many experts, the...
CNET
Oracle Starts Auditing TikTok's Algorithms Amid Security Concerns
Oracle has started reviewing TikTok's algorithms and content moderation models as part of an effort to assure US lawmakers that the short-form video app is safeguarding user data amid security concerns. Axios, citing an unnamed source, reported Tuesday that Oracle began the review last week and that the company will...
komando.com
Use Microsoft OneDrive? Here’s a phishing attack you need to know about
Your inbox is cluttered with messages from some of the most well-known brands in the world: Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Walmart and Google, to name a few. You don’t have to use their services to find yourself on their mailing lists. Just because the name seems legit doesn’t mean the...
Digital Trends
How to avoid third-party cookies in every browser
While regular cookies for websites can be safely stored and used by the end user for a generally smoother browsing experience, there’s a constant debate regarding how intrusive some actually are, and this discussion is especially applicable for third-party cookies. The latter category is predominately used by a third-party...
The Verge
Windows 10 and Chrome are about to make switching default browsers even less painful
Microsoft lost quite a bit of goodwill by forcing the Microsoft Edge browser on uninterested users — but maybe those days are nearing an end? For a possible preview of the future, check this GIF from Leopeva64, who has a future version of Google’s Chrome web browser on their machine, alongside the 2H22 update to Windows 10.
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Facebook may finally be adding this vital security tool to Messenger
Meta has announced it is soon adding end-to-end encryption by default to its Facebook Messenger platform, with tests “between some people” already taking place. End-to-end encrypted messages can currently be enabled individually for each chat, however the company is set to roll this out on a wider scale.
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices
As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
The Windows Club
How to Electronically Sign a Document in Windows 11/10
Electronic signatures have gained popularity in recent years in the business world. Every now and then, people require signed documents as proof of verification from the owner. While it is common to print-sign-scan documents, there’s a more convenient way of signing a digital document. You can add an electronic signature to a document without having to manually sign a printed copy of the document.
Court Orders Twitter To Hand Over Former Exec's Relevant Spam/Bot Account Documents To Elon Musk
The court ordered Twitter Inc TWTR to provide Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk with documents from a former Twitter executive whom Musk said was instrumental in calculating the number of fake accounts on the platform, Reuters reports. The court ordered Twitter to collect, review and produce documents from former...
Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.The e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed, according to Watchful Technologies, an Israeli-based artificial-intelligence firm that analyzes apps and has tracked the feature. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the...
Period-Tracking Apps Won’t Say Whether They’ll Hand Your Data Over to Cops
The most popular period and pregnancy-tracking apps are collecting reams of information about their users—and many of them are not doing what’s necessary to protect their privacy. In the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, privacy advocates and experts have worried that the data collected...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023
Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
itechpost.com
Twilio Data Breach: Phone Number of 1,900 Signal Users Have Been Exposed
The Twilio data breach incident reveals more users are affected. Signal was made aware of the recent data breach that occurred at Twilio, the company that provides the phone number verification services used by Signal. Signal then later disclosed that 1,900 users had been compromised by the hack. On August...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable User Account Control (UAC) on Windows (4 Proven Way)
User Account Control is an important part of Windows security. It restricts all the running applications’ access to standard user-level privileges, and the applications have to request through UAC to access administrator-level privileges. This means the system always notifies the user which applications are using admin access. It also...
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
Ars Technica
Amazon accuses FTC of harassing executives including Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy
Amazon has accused the US Federal Trade Commission of harassing its top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos and chief executive Andy Jassy, as part of a probe into the ecommerce group’s Prime membership scheme. Since March 2021, the regulator has been investigating whether Amazon uses deceptive techniques to lure...
ORG CHARTS: View the most important people and power structures at tech companies like Netflix, Google and JPMorgan
Our org charts plot out the top executives at some of the world's most important technology companies.
Without Proper IT Protection, It's Just A Matter Of Time Before SMBs Get Hacked
For several years now, many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been under the assumption that if they just move their files and data to the cloud, they will be protected. The hope is that cloud-based services like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Web Services, Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT Azure and IBM IBM...
