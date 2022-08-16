ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TheStreet

Microsoft Makes an Embarrassing Admission

The videogame-console war is a match among three giants: Sony (SONY) , Nintendo (NTDOF) and Microsoft (MSFT) . Generally, Sony and its PlayStation are generally considered the leaders, closely followed by Nintendo and its Switch. Microsoft and Xbox occupy third place. Even if this ranking holds among many experts, the...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Oracle Starts Auditing TikTok's Algorithms Amid Security Concerns

Oracle has started reviewing TikTok's algorithms and content moderation models as part of an effort to assure US lawmakers that the short-form video app is safeguarding user data amid security concerns. Axios, citing an unnamed source, reported Tuesday that Oracle began the review last week and that the company will...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Digital Trends

How to avoid third-party cookies in every browser

While regular cookies for websites can be safely stored and used by the end user for a generally smoother browsing experience, there’s a constant debate regarding how intrusive some actually are, and this discussion is especially applicable for third-party cookies. The latter category is predominately used by a third-party...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices

As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
WORLD
The Windows Club

How to Electronically Sign a Document in Windows 11/10

Electronic signatures have gained popularity in recent years in the business world. Every now and then, people require signed documents as proof of verification from the owner. While it is common to print-sign-scan documents, there’s a more convenient way of signing a digital document. You can add an electronic signature to a document without having to manually sign a printed copy of the document.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.The e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed, according to Watchful Technologies, an Israeli-based artificial-intelligence firm that analyzes apps and has tracked the feature. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023

Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Twilio Data Breach: Phone Number of 1,900 Signal Users Have Been Exposed

The Twilio data breach incident reveals more users are affected. Signal was made aware of the recent data breach that occurred at Twilio, the company that provides the phone number verification services used by Signal. Signal then later disclosed that 1,900 users had been compromised by the hack. On August...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Disable User Account Control (UAC) on Windows (4 Proven Way)

User Account Control is an important part of Windows security. It restricts all the running applications’ access to standard user-level privileges, and the applications have to request through UAC to access administrator-level privileges. This means the system always notifies the user which applications are using admin access. It also...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

How to select all in Gmail

Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
INTERNET
Ars Technica

Amazon accuses FTC of harassing executives including Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy

Amazon has accused the US Federal Trade Commission of harassing its top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos and chief executive Andy Jassy, as part of a probe into the ecommerce group’s Prime membership scheme. Since March 2021, the regulator has been investigating whether Amazon uses deceptive techniques to lure...
BUSINESS
