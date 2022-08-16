Read full article on original website
lanecounty.org
Lane County awarded healthiest larger employer in Oregon second year in a row
Lane County has been recognized as the #1 healthiest larger employer in Oregon by the Portland Business Journal for the second year in a row. The County’s dedication to wellness: 1) reduces health care related costs, allowing Lane County to invest more of its limited resources into direct services for the community, and 2) increases employee productivity, engagement, recruitment and retention.
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
