Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio
A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers
Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trash complaints pile up under Adams
In the first six months of the year, 311 complaints about trash on sidewalks and streets rose more than 36 percent compared to the same period last year, when Bill de Blasio was still in charge.
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
fox5ny.com
New York City program helps provide ID cards to migrants
Many of the migrants arriving almost every day now in New York City are in need of some sort of identification card. New York City has a program that allows any New Yorker to obtain one, regardless of immigration status.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
cityandstateny.com
NYPD, other uniformed agency overtime spending is on the rise
Getting stuff done apparently requires some long days on the job. A new report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that overall overtime spending at New York City’s uniformed agencies – including the police department – reached a record high in fiscal year 2022. The findings in...
Delivery workers, elected officials push back on NYCHA’s proposed e-bike and battery ban
A delivery worker makes the rounds on an e-bike. Delivery workers say their livelihoods depend on the motorized bikes [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FDNY invests in new generator to keep Bronx fire engine powered 24/7
After receiving more than $1 million for a generator, the FDNY has announced that Engine 89 in Throggs Neck will be powered around the clock.
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers”
Jerry Nadler has lived in Manhattan for almost his entire life — but what makes him tick, and what ticks him off? The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Congressman representing Hell’s Kitchen shares his West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story? Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Brooklyn, the son […] The post Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers” appeared first on W42ST.
SFist
Hey, Whatever Happened to That Downtown SF Congestion Pricing Plan? ‘It’s Been Paused,’ SFMTA Says
As the state of New York barrels ahead with congestion pricing to battle climate change and traffic, a similar plan for San Francisco has been shelved, likely to the relief of retailers and small business owners. In the state of New York. new-ish Governor Kathy Hochul is still going full...
Dan Goldman becomes targeted front-runner in NY-10 after New York Times endorsement
Daniel Goldman received an endorsement from the New York Times, catapulting him to front-runner status. The test is whether the Times' endorsement will have enough influence to bring a candidate to the finish line. [ more › ]
uppereastsite.com
Part of the Upper East Side Doesn’t Belong in Queens: UES Lawmaker
A big chunk of the Upper East Side doesn’t belong to Queens and shouldn’t be represented by Queens. It’s a simple, obvious message, but one that still needed to be sent, after proposed City Council district maps chopped off dozens of UES blocks and Roosevelt Island from Manhattan. Now, Council Member Julie Menin is officially delivering that message on behalf of outraged Upper East Siders.
POLITICO
Adams’ trash problem
Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
96K+
Followers
21K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0