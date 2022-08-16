ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

W42ST.nyc

Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio

A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYPD, other uniformed agency overtime spending is on the rise

Getting stuff done apparently requires some long days on the job. A new report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that overall overtime spending at New York City’s uniformed agencies – including the police department – reached a record high in fiscal year 2022. The findings in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers”

Jerry Nadler has lived in Manhattan for almost his entire life — but what makes him tick, and what ticks him off? The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Congressman representing Hell’s Kitchen shares his West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Brooklyn, the son […] The post Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uppereastsite.com

Part of the Upper East Side Doesn’t Belong in Queens: UES Lawmaker

A big chunk of the Upper East Side doesn’t belong to Queens and shouldn’t be represented by Queens. It’s a simple, obvious message, but one that still needed to be sent, after proposed City Council district maps chopped off dozens of UES blocks and Roosevelt Island from Manhattan. Now, Council Member Julie Menin is officially delivering that message on behalf of outraged Upper East Siders.
QUEENS, NY
POLITICO

Adams’ trash problem

Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
