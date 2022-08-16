Read full article on original website
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Back to school: Silent alarms, new security cameras installed in Alton schools
ALTON, Ill. — Students at all Alton district schools are coming back to class for in-person learning this week and there's a new set of rules in place to keep students safe. This year, all students Pre-K to 12th grade will have the option to take weekly COVID tests.
Gov. JB Pritzker visited new workforce development campus in Belleville
Southwestern Illinois law students can intern with judges and lawyers in St. Clair County, Illinois.
First day of school in Belleville School district
Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.
Back to school: Collinsville district has big renovation plans
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — 5 On Your Side is going back to school!. Over two weeks in August, 5 On Your Side is helping students from area school districts kick off their new school year. Thursday, students and parents woke up early in Collinsville!. Their first day of school was...
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza
The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed for commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases,...
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City
Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
Wood River hires manager for new rec center
Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody announced the hiring of the city’s new recreation center manager at Monday’s city council meeting. Pat Minogue will serve as assistant parks and recreation director as well as manage the programs at the new rec center. Minogue has a combined...
Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School
BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. […]
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
