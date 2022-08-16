ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

State
Illinois State
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, IL
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza

The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
GREENVILLE, IL
wjpf.com

$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed for commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases,...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City

Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River hires manager for new rec center

Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody announced the hiring of the city’s new recreation center manager at Monday’s city council meeting. Pat Minogue will serve as assistant parks and recreation director as well as manage the programs at the new rec center. Minogue has a combined...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School

BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
BELLEVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
advantagenews.com

Two injured in crash on College Avenue

A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL

