Acadia Parish, LA

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish

 2 days ago
A Crowley woman died early Tuesday in a crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish, State Police say.

Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.

She was not wearing her seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by officials with the coroner's office. Her passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, troopers say.

The driver of the pick-up also was wearing a seat belt, and was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

