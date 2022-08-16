ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Motley Fool

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now

Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Stock#Cancer Treatment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Bank of America combines Buffett's love of banks and dividends with the bullish trend in fintech. Amazon's cloud and ad growth likely drew the interest of Buffett and his team. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cancer
Motley Fool

Move Over Nvidia, This Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Nvidia's reliance on the graphics cards used in personal computers is turning out to be a headwind. Advanced Micro Devices' diversification is a boon for the chipmaker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally

Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end. You’re reading a free article...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy