Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Pharmacies owe Trumbull and Lake counties $650 million ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18:. Judge says pharmacies owe Trumbull and Lake counties $650 million in opioids suit. Top Ohio Senate Republican wants to appeal congressional map to U.S. Supreme Court. College credits earned by high school students saved Ohio families $163 million last year. Cleveland...
Reinstate Cleveland utility shutoff and implement one countywide while hardships endure: Don Bryant
CLEVELAND -- Utility shutoffs are a community health risk and are inhumane to those directly affected. Utilities For All, a Cleveland-based community action group, calls for a reinstatement of the city of Cleveland’s moratorium on utility shutoffs and calls on Cuyahoga County Council to pass a similar measure. Utility...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
ideastream.org
Akron groups collecting signatures to force November vote on civilian police review board
Akron residents may get the opportunity to vote this November on whether to implement a civilian review board that would monitor complaints against the police and give disciplinary recommendations. Local non-profits Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, and the Akron NAACP are gathering signatures for a petition to put the...
WFMJ.com
NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers
Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
wksu.org
Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood
Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
Cuyahoga County elections board to consider disqualifying state representative from November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is expected to consider whether to allow a Garfield Heights state legislator to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, after one of her would-be opponents filed a challenge to her candidacy. At its Monday meeting, the county elections board will decide...
Brecksville awards 10-year economic incentive grant to company that moved from Akron
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will likely give a Tide Cleaners franchisee, which recently moved its laundering and dry cleaning operation from Akron to Brecksville, annual grants through June 2032 under a proposed economic incentive agreement. In exchange, the franchisee -- DMS Retail Enterprises LLC -- will bring 30 full-time...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
These NE Ohio businesses were approved for sports betting licenses
Some local bars celebrated Wednesday night as the first round of sports gaming host licenses were announced by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
FBI subpoenas ex-South Euclid judge’s emails
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Federal investigators are seeking emails from former South Euclid Municipal Judge Gayle Williams-Byers, according to a subpoena sent to the city’s court. The FBI sought Williams-Byers’ messages from 2016 to present, her court calendar and any contacts she may have stored in her email...
Parma reminds residents about cost-saving option for electricity bill
PARMA, Ohio -- The city is reminding residents that they can save money on their electricity bills. The roughly 22,000 residents currently signed up through Parma’s Electric Aggregation Program are asked to contact the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) about being dropped back to FirstEnergy’s default service.
Environmental study confirms toxins at potential jail site, but lays out plan for remediation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The results of a more detailed environmental study confirm that lingering toxins in the soil, groundwater and air currently render the county’s preferred location for a new jail unsafe, but not necessarily unusable. A report from Partners Environmental Consulting that was recently released outlines the...
ideastream.org
After 20 years without an increase, Cleveland to consider yearly EMS fee hikes
The city of Cleveland will start reviewing the fees they charge for hospital transports by city ambulances every year, shortly after raising rates for the first time in decades. In July, rates went up from ranging between $350 and $500 to between $750 and $1300. “The EMS rates for the...
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
ideastream.org
UH Bedford ER remains closed as the court battle continues
A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has pressed pause in a court case between University Hospitals and the city of Bedford sparked by the hospital system's decision to cut emergency and other services at UH Bedford. UH discontinued inpatient, surgical and emergency services at the facility, on Blaine Avenue, on...
