ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Industry
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Traffic
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Northfield, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
City
Toronto, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
WFMJ.com

NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers

Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
LAKE MILTON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood

Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armond Budish
Person
Shane Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Minnesota Twins#Nuclear Power#Firstenergy#Stark Housing Authority#Republican#The Akron Urban League
Cleveland.com

FBI subpoenas ex-South Euclid judge’s emails

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Federal investigators are seeking emails from former South Euclid Municipal Judge Gayle Williams-Byers, according to a subpoena sent to the city’s court. The FBI sought Williams-Byers’ messages from 2016 to present, her court calendar and any contacts she may have stored in her email...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Industry
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
WDTN

Student brawl: Ohio school board to consider firing teacher

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
ideastream.org

UH Bedford ER remains closed as the court battle continues

A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has pressed pause in a court case between University Hospitals and the city of Bedford sparked by the hospital system's decision to cut emergency and other services at UH Bedford. UH discontinued inpatient, surgical and emergency services at the facility, on Blaine Avenue, on...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy