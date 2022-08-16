Read full article on original website
perfectduluthday.com
Guide to Duluth-related Blogs in 2022
Birding, broadcasting, micro-agriculture, astronomy and motherhood are just some of the topics Duluth-area writers are blogging about. Every two years or so, Perfect Duluth Day scans the web to see who’s active in the local blogosphere, compiling a comprehensive-as-possible guide to the region’s active web logs. Before proceeding...
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Superior Pride 2022 Art Reception
The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration begins Sept. 1 with a reception highlighting local artists who have had their work on display the previous month on the second floor of the Duluth Public Library. The “Meet the Artists” reception for the art exhibition precedes the annual Mayor’s Reception across...
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022
Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
perfectduluthday.com
Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront
New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12
When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature
We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
boreal.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Free Beaver Bay Concert Announced After Controversial Cancellation of Shenandoah
Last week, country music lovers in the Northland were disappointed to learn the 'Rock The Docks' concert, scheduled for August 20 in Two Harbors, had been cancelled. The show was to be headlined by Shenandoah, a group who any lover of 90's country music knows well. In their August 11...
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South of Duluth, Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
cbs3duluth.com
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Over the past two decades, two families have been coming together for a sole purpose following an unimaginable tragedy. Between the power of community, education, and organ donation, a loss became a gain. On April 21, 1997, the Esko community was rocked when 12-year-old...
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
FOX 21 Online
Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks
DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
cbs3duluth.com
Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night
Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
cbs3duluth.com
Moving Out: Deadline to leave for Douglas County mobile home park residents
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - August 15, 2022 marks the move-out deadline for residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. As CBS 3 Duluth reported two weeks ago, people living at the Country Acres Mobile Home Park had until August 15 to move off the property and take their trailers with them.
