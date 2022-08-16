Read full article on original website
How Will The Flyers Look On Opening Night Of The 2022-23 Season?
We’re four weeks away from Philadelphia Flyers hockey action. According to reports, the club’s rookie camp will begin on Thursday, September 15. Then, the prospects will suit up for a pair of weekend games against the New York Rangers’ prospects. The games will take place at PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 17th.
NHL
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Trade Coverage. 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker. Official deals since July 13, 2022. http://www.sjsharks.com/ @NHLdotcom. August 18,...
Todd Reirden promoted to Penguins associate coach, extension
After a very productive 2021-22 season behind the bench, Todd Reirden was given a promotion by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was announced that the Penguins promoted Reirden
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
Why You Should Root for the Phillies to Lose a Few Games
The Philadelphia Phillies are cruising to the second NL Wild Card, but finishing their season there could become a death sentence.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
NBC Sports
Ranking Bruins' top 10 prospects entering 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins do not have one of the best groups of prospects in the NHL. In fact, The Athletic's latest prospect pool ranking from February put Boston 27th out of the 32 teams. However, there are plenty of intriguing players in the Bruins organization, including a couple with the...
Yardbarker
Penguins Prospect Rankings: Defensemen
The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect system isn't exactly flooded with top tier prospects. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Penguins currently have the 29th ranked prospect system in the NHL. This article is the final of a series of articles breaking down the Penguin's prospects by position. Few areas...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Top 10 Current Prospects
While there were plenty of reasons for the Edmonton Oilers’ decade of darkness, one of their major issues was rushing prospects. It seemed that their sole focus was to get their young talent into the NHL as quickly as possible rather than allowing them time to develop at the junior and or collegiate level, as well as in the American Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Grading the Avalanche’s 2022 Free Agent Signings
Considering the number of pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) on the Colorado Avalanche roster in 2021-22, the fact that the team experienced massive turnover this summer comes as no surprise. A majority of their most significant moves came on the trade front, highlighted by bringing in Alexandar Georgiev to replace the outgoing Darcy Kuemper. Even so, the organization inked several consequential contracts of their own, opting to re-sign their own pending free agents over pursuing unfamiliar options elsewhere.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Been Linked to 3 UFA Right Wing Veterans
The Edmonton Oilers are a little light at right wing. With Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi signed, potentially two top-six spots are filled. That said, there continue to be trade rumors surrounding Puljujarvi and it’s clear that the team could stand to have some extra depth at a position of need. Essentially, GM Ken Holland needs to create competition for a spot but the trick is the money; moreover, that the Oilers have very little of it to spend.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Draft, awards
The NHL is headed to Nashville. The Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards next year, the first time the events have been held in the same place since 2006. The award ceremony is set for June 26, while the draft will commence two days later on June 28 (a Wednesday) with the televised first round. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:
Hurricanes extend ECHL affiliation in Norfolk
The Carolina Hurricanes have extended their affiliation with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season, keeping the two organizations together for a second season. Hurricanes general manager Don Wadell released a brief statement:. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial. The Admirals are a...
FanSided
