CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Clay County judge issued a gag order in the case of a Florida man killed in a shooting and attempted robbery on August 14, 2022. According to court records the State of Alabama filed a Motion To Prohibit Participants From Commenting On Or Releasing Information About The Case To The Press. Judge David F. Law approved the motion saying, “After hearing argument from the State, this Court finds that there is a substantial probability of material prejudice to the Defendant’s ability to receive a fair trial, should the parties be free to discuss without limits the case in a setting where media coverage is likely and there are not any reasonable alternatives.”

CLAY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO