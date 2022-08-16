ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMDT.com

Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls

OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Ocean City Today

Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters

Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City

Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico County Fair Returns Aug. 19th

WICOMICO. Co., MD – This weekend, families are invited to head to Winterplace Place Park for the 86th Annual Wicomico County Fair. Zach Evans with Wicomico County Fair joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the event. The fair opens to the public this Friday...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing

SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Two arrested in connection to April homicide in Dorchester Co.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened back in April. During the early morning hours of April 10th, Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive, finding the victim, identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBOC

Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops

DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
DELMAR, MD
WMDT.com

SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022

The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Home in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An electrical malfunction is blamed for sparking a fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins early Wednesday morning. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred at home located on West Side Drive in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation

Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
LEWES, DE

