WMDT.com
MD First Lady delivers $20K check to Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea
OCEAN CITY, Md.- With smiling faces and painted fingers, families visiting the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea, in Ocean City, are making a lot of memories. “There is so much to do here, we’ve never been bored sitting in our room,” Kelly Pritchett, Believe In Tomorrow guest, said.
WMDT.com
Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
WMDT.com
Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
WMDT.com
Governor Larry Hogan announces Lower Shore Coalition for Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network
BERLIN, Md. – “All of the good associated with the Lower Shore MCIN expansion serves as a win-win for law enforcement and for citizens who live, work, and visit the Delmarva Peninsula,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Jerry Jones said. New efforts are underway in the state of...
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood
Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Ocean City Today
Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City
Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair Returns Aug. 19th
WICOMICO. Co., MD – This weekend, families are invited to head to Winterplace Place Park for the 86th Annual Wicomico County Fair. Zach Evans with Wicomico County Fair joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the event. The fair opens to the public this Friday...
WMDT.com
Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing
SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
WMDT.com
Two arrested in connection to April homicide in Dorchester Co.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened back in April. During the early morning hours of April 10th, Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive, finding the victim, identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
WMDT.com
SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
WMDT.com
West Men Society to host 7th annual concert tribute, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. – The West Men Society is encouraging all to come out to their 7th annual concert tribute. Since 2011, the non-profit has been focused on empowering youth in the community. The day will include live music, a backpack and school supplies giveaway, and even a slam dunk...
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - An electrical malfunction is blamed for sparking a fire that left a Rehoboth Beach home in ruins early Wednesday morning. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the incident, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred at home located on West Side Drive in the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
