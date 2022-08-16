Read full article on original website
Connecticut state government jobs in high demand, according to report
With the state facing a large amount of job vacancies, a workforce data report shows state jobs are in high demand. The post Connecticut state government jobs in high demand, according to report appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Checks to Begin Going Out Next Week: Governor
The state will start sending child tax rebate checks out next week, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. Eligible families had to apply by July 31 to receive $250 per child, up to $750 per family. As many as 300,000 families were eligible and the Connecticut Department of Revenue received 238,668...
Gov. Lamont announces start of second tax-free week this year; first in Connecticut history
Connecticut will have its second tax-free week this year starting Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19
GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
NewsTimes
CT launches program to pair unemployed with training and high demand jobs
The U.S. labor secretary was on hand as Gov. Ned Lamont promoted a new state program that aims to train thousands of workers for high demand jobs in fields such as manufacturing and health care. The $70 million program targets workers whose employment has been most impacted by the pandemic...
NBC Connecticut
Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications
A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
Register Citizen
CT residents should expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bills next month. Here’s why
Residential customers of The United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy will see monthly savings starting next month following action taken by state utility regulators on Wednesday. Members of the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously approved an adjustment in the non-bypassable federally mandated congestion charge rate for both utilities. The...
wshu.org
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Journal Inquirer
Utility accused of violating pandemic-related bill collection rules
Officials with Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, which represents utility ratepayers, are asking the state’s utility regulator to consider civil penalties against Orange-based Avangrid for the bill collection practices of the company and its subsidiaries during the pandemic. In a 42-page filing the OCC sent to Connecticut’s Publc...
Journal Inquirer
Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?
Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
uconn.edu
UConn Policy Institute Releases First Statewide Report on Police Use of Force
Connecticut residents got their first look today at statewide statistics on police use of force in a report from the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy that shows the biggest cities with highest number of arrests – Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, and Waterbury – have the most incidents.
Eyewitness News
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
Journal Inquirer
State eyes more water restrictions
Despite a spattering of rain Wednesday, summer-long drought conditions continue in northeastern Connecticut, as state officials were set to meet this afternoon to determine if further restrictions on water usage are warranted. As of this morning, all eight counties were experiencing Stage 2 drought conditions, and the Interagency Drought Working...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
NBC Connecticut
Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students
Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
milfordmirror.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
