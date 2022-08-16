ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Helpline Available for CT $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Applications

A helpline is available to help people who need some assistance applying to the state’s "Hero Pay" program, which is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While people who work in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT residents should expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bills next month. Here’s why

Residential customers of The United Illuminating Co. and Eversource Energy will see monthly savings starting next month following action taken by state utility regulators on Wednesday. Members of the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority unanimously approved an adjustment in the non-bypassable federally mandated congestion charge rate for both utilities. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Utility accused of violating pandemic-related bill collection rules

Officials with Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Counsel, which represents utility ratepayers, are asking the state’s utility regulator to consider civil penalties against Orange-based Avangrid for the bill collection practices of the company and its subsidiaries during the pandemic. In a 42-page filing the OCC sent to Connecticut’s Publc...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Killingly rejected a fully funded mental health center at its high school. Why?

Connecticut’s growing youth mental health crisis is drawing increased attention around the state and, in many places, is spurring action. Lawmakers called it the “defining issue” of the 2022 legislative session, passing three wide-ranging measures that would expand access to and boost resources for children’s mental health.
KILLINGLY, CT
Insurance Companies
Eyewitness News

Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
EAST LYME, CT
Journal Inquirer

State eyes more water restrictions

Despite a spattering of rain Wednesday, summer-long drought conditions continue in northeastern Connecticut, as state officials were set to meet this afternoon to determine if further restrictions on water usage are warranted. As of this morning, all eight counties were experiencing Stage 2 drought conditions, and the Interagency Drought Working...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students

Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
CONNECTICUT STATE

