scitechdaily.com
A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise
The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
Medical News Today
Patellofemoral arthritis symptoms and treatment
Patellofemoral arthritis is a form of knee arthritis. It affects the joint where the kneecap meets the thighbone. People with patellofemoral arthritis may experience pain and stiffness in the knee, difficulty walking, and other symptoms that impact their quality of life. Although there is no cure for patellofemoral arthritis, medications...
Yes, people with PCOS can lose their hair but there are multiple ways to treat it
PCOS may cause hair loss because it is linked to elevated levels of DHT, which causes balding. Hair loss in women with PCOS usually shows up along the hair part, where it start to thin. Treat PCOS-related hair loss with hormonal birth control, medication like Spironolactone, and more. Polycystic ovary...
technologynetworks.com
Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma
In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
Medical News Today
Some of the top medications for muscle pain
Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
Healthline
Ulcerative Colitis and Blood Clots: Can Anticoagulant Medications Help?
Ulcerative colitis is mostly a disease that causes inflammation in the large intestine, but some people can also experience health effects beyond the intestine. Some patients with ulcerative colitis also experience hypercoagulability, which means their risks for blood clots is increased. Keep reading to find out more about the connection...
pewtrusts.org
New Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Metastatic Skin Cancers
Skin cancer, one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States, often develops after prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Among the several types of skin cancer, melanoma—the rarest form—is most deadly if not caught early because of its ability to metastasize, or spread, undetected throughout the body.
HealthCentral.com
What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?
Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients Have Higher Cardiovascular Mortality Risk Than Cancer
For almost all the patients with stage I or stage II disease, the cumulative incidence of CVD mortality exceeded that of classical Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers, according to research results published in the journal Cancer. People with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) are at higher risk of dying from cardiovascular...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?
Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
Is There A Link Between Diabetes And Anemia?
Diabetes can increase your risk of developing many other health conditions, including anemia.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Adherence to Oral Anticancer Meds Low
The researchers attributed low adherence to oral anti-cancer medications for blood cancer and certain other cancers to high monthly out-of-pocket among several other reasons. Adherence to oral anti-cancer medications is “suboptimal” — particulary for blood cancer patients — most commonly due to high out-of-pocket (OOP) costs, according to new research.
verywellhealth.com
Facial Nerve Paralysis
Facial nerve paralysis is impaired function of the facial nerve. It causes weakness on one side of the face. Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of isolated facial nerve paralysis when there aren’t other symptoms. Facial weakness can also be one of the symptoms of other conditions,...
