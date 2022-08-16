ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Patellofemoral arthritis symptoms and treatment

Patellofemoral arthritis is a form of knee arthritis. It affects the joint where the kneecap meets the thighbone. People with patellofemoral arthritis may experience pain and stiffness in the knee, difficulty walking, and other symptoms that impact their quality of life. Although there is no cure for patellofemoral arthritis, medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma

In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Some of the top medications for muscle pain

Sore and aching muscles are common. They can occur from injury, overexertion, or an underlying illness. While muscle aches typically resolve on their own, people can take medications to help reduce symptoms. Muscle aches, also known as myalgia, can occur in any part of the body that has muscles. Discomfort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness

Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
HEALTH
#Skin Condition#Skin Disease#Cosmetics#Chronic Pain#Psoriasis Awareness Month#Aspirus Health#Aspirus Dermatologist
LiveScience

GERD (acid reflux): Causes, symptoms & treatment

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach contents passes backwards into the esophagus (throat), causing symptoms such as belching, bloating and nausea after eating. Usually, the lower esophageal sphincter prevents this from happening, but when this sphincter is put under pressure and partially digested food and stomach acid floods into your throat, it causes a burning sensation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Ulcerative Colitis and Blood Clots: Can Anticoagulant Medications Help?

Ulcerative colitis is mostly a disease that causes inflammation in the large intestine, but some people can also experience health effects beyond the intestine. Some patients with ulcerative colitis also experience hypercoagulability, which means their risks for blood clots is increased. Keep reading to find out more about the connection...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pewtrusts.org

New Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Metastatic Skin Cancers

Skin cancer, one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States, often develops after prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Among the several types of skin cancer, melanoma—the rarest form—is most deadly if not caught early because of its ability to metastasize, or spread, undetected throughout the body.
CANCER
HealthCentral.com

What Does Dactylitis Have to Do With Psoriatic Arthritis?

Severe swelling of the fingers and toes may be a symptom of an arthritic disease. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re experiencing painful, severe swelling of your fingers and toes—and you haven’t jammed your hand in a door lately or stubbed your foot against a chair—there’s a good chance you’re dealing with an inflammatory condition. The medical term is dactylitis (named for the Greek word ‘dakylos,’ which means finger)—intense inflammation of the whole digit (a.k.a. finger or toe). It’s strongly linked to psoriatic arthritis (PsA), an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects joints, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, stiffness, swelling, and possible long-term damage. What exactly is the connection between these two conditions? We talked to top rheumatologists to find out how they’re related—and how to get relief.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Managed Healthcare Executive

Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients Have Higher Cardiovascular Mortality Risk Than Cancer

For almost all the patients with stage I or stage II disease, the cumulative incidence of CVD mortality exceeded that of classical Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers, according to research results published in the journal Cancer. People with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) are at higher risk of dying from cardiovascular...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?

Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Managed Healthcare Executive

Adherence to Oral Anticancer Meds Low

The researchers attributed low adherence to oral anti-cancer medications for blood cancer and certain other cancers to high monthly out-of-pocket among several other reasons. Adherence to oral anti-cancer medications is “suboptimal” — particulary for blood cancer patients — most commonly due to high out-of-pocket (OOP) costs, according to new research.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Facial Nerve Paralysis

Facial nerve paralysis is impaired function of the facial nerve. It causes weakness on one side of the face. Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of isolated facial nerve paralysis when there aren’t other symptoms. Facial weakness can also be one of the symptoms of other conditions,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

