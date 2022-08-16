AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Launch Event Scheduled for Aug 29

AMD has officially named the date for the launch of its next-generation Ryzen 7000 processors in a press release published today. AMD will detail the highly anticipated Ryzen 7000 series processors at the event starting 7pm ET on Monday, August 29. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster will present the live-streamed event and be joined by several other AMD executives.

The upcoming event has been dubbed “together we advance_PCs” by AMD’s marketing department. AMD has used the “together we advance_” theme since early summer, and you might have seen _automotive, _AI, _data centers, _entertainment, _supercomputers, and _gaming suffixes during other recent PR blitzes.

Though we refer to the next-gen Ryzen processors as ‘Ryzen 7000 processors’, interestingly, AMD doesn’t use this naming scheme anywhere in its press release. Rather it says that the AMD executive team “will present details on the latest ‘Zen 4’ architecture.” That doesn’t mean AMD will surprise us with a new naming convention, though, as it has previously shared stacks of slides mentioning that the “Ryzen 7000 Series” would come this Fall.

AMD didn't give away a lot in its event announcement; it is short and highlights only a couple of technical advances that will turn up alongside the first Zen 4 processors. Specifically, it mentions the Zen 4 architecture, AM5 socket, DDR5, and PCIe 5.

We already enjoyed an extensive official AMD AM5 motherboard event , where all the important partners revealed considerable detail about their upcoming X670 and X670E motherboards. So please follow that link for a hefty slice of motherboard tech coverage with specifics from AMD partners like Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI.

For all we know about AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 Series processors – a mix of official info, leaks, and spills – you should head over to our frequently updated AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More feature. We have all sorts of information about the Ryzen 7000 series processors there, including a table of expected SKUs pitted against Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs.



Purported pricing has also recently emerged via a Canadian retailer . PC components are often very price sensitive due to fierce competition unless something distorts the market (e.g., cryptomining), so pricing will be key.

You can watch AMD’s “together we advance_PCs” event live on the AMD YouTube channel. In addition, a replay of the livestream will be made available a few hours after the event concludes at both AMD.com/Ryzen and on YouTube.

