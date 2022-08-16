Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Cheryl Hoffman for this great picture of Grandpa and Grandson enjoy a stroll along the Boardwalk together, showing a walk on the Boardwalk is an activity that everyone to enjoy! Congratulations Cheryl! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO