Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie Cherrix
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MD
When it comes to sushi in Salisbury, MD, everyone has their favorite place to get their fix. Personally, no place outshines the sushi at Lin's Asian Cusine in Pocomoke, but I've mentioned them in previous articles. If you find yourself craving sushi in Salisbury, here are my top three places to get sushi in Salisbury, MD.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
The Dispatch
Changes Approved For Later Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
WBOC
Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton
EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
West Men Society to host 7th annual concert tribute, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. – The West Men Society is encouraging all to come out to their 7th annual concert tribute. Since 2011, the non-profit has been focused on empowering youth in the community. The day will include live music, a backpack and school supplies giveaway, and even a slam dunk...
WMDT.com
Pocomoke radio station destroyed in fire
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – A Pocomoke-based radio station was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. During the late morning hours, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding volunteer fire departments in both Maryland and Virginia were alerted of a fire at the WGOP radio station, formerly WDMV. Roughly 50 firefighters were on the scene for a total of three hours, bringing the fire to control.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
oceancity.com
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 18th 2022
Thank you for all the submissions we had for our Photo Friday Contest this week. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week. This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger is Cheryl Hoffman for this great picture of Grandpa and Grandson enjoy a stroll along the Boardwalk together, showing a walk on the Boardwalk is an activity that everyone to enjoy! Congratulations Cheryl! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for next week’s Photo Friday Contest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Downtown Salisbury Development is Making Progress
SALISBURY -- Progress is being made on "The Ross", a fourteen story apartment complex in the heart of downtown. The project started back in 2020, but covid caused an eighteen month delay. Work was finally able to resume back in August of last year, and as of August 2022, the crew is right on schedule.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County above budget on posting notices
After an increase in the rate the Salisbury-based Daily Times charges local governments to publishes public notices, the Worcester County Commissioners are beginning to look at other publications that could save the county a few dollars. Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Parker III told the commissioners on Tuesday that the...
WMDT.com
SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
WBOC
Preparations Underway for Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery and the Springboard Collaborative non-profit came together on Tuesday to help prepare a site for the construction of a new pallet shelter village for homeless adults. Tuesday’s preparations were the last of the cleanup before construction begins. Volunteers worked on two...
starpublications.online
Pat Jones passes executive director baton during AFRAM Festival opening ceremony
Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival Director Pat Jones, who served as emcee throughout last Saturday’s 25th annual festival, officially passed the baton to incoming Executive Director Jalynn Powell during the opening ceremony. “I’m soaking everything in. I’m super excited to catch the baton and go forward,” said Powell, who is...
WBOC
Salisbury University Issues Move-in Day Traffic Advisory for Aug. 25
SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University Police have issued a traffic advisory for Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, as approximately 1,000 new students and their parents come to campus for Move-In Day. Non-university northbound traffic on Camden Avenue from the...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Man finds rare purple pearl in his clam at Delaware restaurant
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man eating with his family at a Delaware restaurant made a surprising discovery inside of a clam: a purple pearl. Scott Overland of Phoenixville was eating at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach with his wife and children when the discovery was made inside a northern quahog clam.
WMDT.com
Henlopen Football Preview: Sussex Tech Ravens
GEORGETOWN, Del. – One of the hottest teams at the end of the 2021 regular season in Delaware was Sussex Tech. They’re looking to take that late season surge and carry it over into this fall. After a pedestrian 1-3 start to the season, the Ravens finished the...
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials host meeting to prepare for hurricane season
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Hurricane season is slowly approaching and Ocean City officials are hosting a meeting to help you get prepared in the event one happens here on Delmarva. The meeting will discuss all hazardous events including hurricane season, terrorism, and flooding. This comes especially during the summertime as the resort town becomes heavily populated. They say its best to learn how to take care of yourself for at least 96 hours without power, utilities, water, and even food.
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
Comments / 0