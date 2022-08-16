81-year-old woman scammed out of $420,000 as she says ‘I feel embarrassed, victimized, but not a victim’: Now she’s warning others

While playing in his backyard, a Georgia toddler saw something in the woods. It ended up leading his family to a missing woman. Nina Lipscomb, an 82-year-old woman with early stage Alzheimer's Disease, was reported missing on Aug. 9, according to FOX station WAGA-TV. Son Thomas Lipscomb told the outlet...

