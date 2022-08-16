Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Former Saints DT Malcom Brown Available in Free Agency
The 28-year-old Brown was a first-round draft choice, the 32nd overall selection, by the New England Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas. He spent four years with New England as part of two Super Bowl champions, recording 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, and 14 tackles for loss among 186 total stops.
NBC Sports
Multiple players ejected for fighting, Kristian Wilkerson carted off from Patriots-Panthers practice
For two teams that barely play one another, the Patriots and Panthers sure seem to have beef. It’s the second day of joint practices between the two teams and it didn’t take long for things to escalate into another day of fighting. According to multiple reporters, on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground
The Colts and Lions completed their joint practices on Thursday as the Colts' defense made several big plays.
Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury
Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
‘Very hopeful’: Mike McDaniel dishes on Byron Jones’ Week 1 status for Dolphins vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins will be opening up their 2022 NFL campaign at home against AFC East division rivals New England Patriots, though, the status of one of their key starters on defense, cornerback Byron Jones, for Week 1 remains up in the air. According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami is “very hopeful” that Jones will be able to be healthy enough to play against the Patriots, but concedes that nothing is set in stone at the moment, via Marcel Louis-Jacque of ESPN.
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs exits practice with injury
Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs sustained an apparent core muscle injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, the
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Patriots Signing TE Jalen Wydermyer
He was just cut by the Bills in the first round of roster cuts earlier this week. Wydermyer was widely seen as a strong candidate to be the first tight end taken entering the pre-draft process a year ago. However, he turned in some abysmal workout times at his pro...
NBC Sports
Smith, Patriots TEs show lots of improvement in second Pats-Panthers practice
FOXBORO -- Jonnu Smith gave an underwhelming performance Tuesday in the first joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers outside Gillette Stadium. He dropped multiple passes and didn't have the best communication with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Those issues were cleaned up in impressive fashion Wednesday as Smith dominated the 1-on-1 period.
NBC Sports
Ikem Ekwonu takes over as Panthers’ starting left tackle
It was only a matter of time: After working behind Brady Christensen for the first three weeks of training camp, rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu earned a promotion Tuesday. The No. 6 overall selection lined up with the first team and stayed there for the joint practice, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. The Panthers would love to see him remain there for many, many years.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans, Russell Gage won’t take part in practices with Titans
Quarterback Tom Brady won’t be the only Buccaneers offensive player missing from this week’s joint practices with the Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Tuesday that the team will also be practicing without wide receivers Mike Evans and Russell Gage. Evans left practice earlier this month with a hamstring injury while Gage has missed the last week with a leg injury.
