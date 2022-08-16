ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

'It pleases me when he's angry': Marco Verratti leaps to the defence of PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe after the forward's 'sulking' during their victory over Montpellier, insisting his antics show 'he cares a lot about the team'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has come to the defence of Kylian Mbappe following the forward's outburst during the Parisien's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Sunday. Mbappe had been embroiled in a public row with team-mate Neymar after the attackers had a disagreement over who should take PSG's second penalty.
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 'settle their feud after Luis Campos called the warring PSG duo in for crunch talks over their penalty dispute'... which saw the Brazilian like a series of tweets slamming his team-mate after their win over Montpellier

PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly settled their bitter feud after crunch talks with sporting director Luis Campos. The two have been in a public battle since their side's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday, which saw the forwards argue over who should take PSG's second penalty. It...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target

Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
SB Nation

Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?

Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
The Associated Press

New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair

MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
Daily Mail

Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore joins Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on loan with £17m option to buy after failing to make a single appearance under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has joined Marseille on loan with an option to buy for £17million. Having signed for the reigning Premier League champions in 2020 from Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, Kabore failed to play a single game for Pep Guardiola's side. Therefore, City have offloaded the 21-year-old...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker

Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
Yardbarker

Manchester United target La Liga duo Casemiro and Joao Felix

Manchester United look desperate in the transfer market. Truth be told, the club rarely looks organised in the transfer market, opting to use a scattergun approach to landing targets year after year. One minute we’re working on a deal for Adrien Rabiot and a week later everything collapses, as per...
