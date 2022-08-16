ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA spacecraft components to be transported on Erie County roads

By Courtney Shaw
 2 days ago
Drivers in Erie County might want to leave for their destinations earlier than usual on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NASA will be transporting components of the Blue Origin spacecraft from the NASA Neil Armstrong Test Facility to the Huron docks.

The transports are scheduled to happen between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The loads will travel eastbound on Mason Road to River Road, and then north on River Road to the docks.

Those roads will be closed during the transport.

More information can be found on the Erie County Sheriff's Office Facebook below:

