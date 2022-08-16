Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in South Carolina

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms."

The White house announced Tuesday that she is quarantining in a private residence in South Carolina.

Despite being a close contact of his wife, President Joe Biden tested negative Tuesday morning.

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

The first lady is quarantining in a private residence in South Carolina after visiting the state for a family vacation. Like her husband, FLOTUS is vaccinated and double-boosted. She is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, her office said.

President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month . White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that despite being a close contact of the first lady, the president tested negative on an antigen test, but will wear a mask while indoors for the next 10 days. Jean-Pierre also said the president will test more frequently in the coming days.

The first lady has been prescribed a five-day course of the antiviral therapy Paxlovid, which the president also took while infected with the highly contagious virus.

FLOTUS will return home to the White House residence after she receives two consecutive negative tests, her office said.