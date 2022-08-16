Chelsea ‘agree £17m Cesare Casadei transfer after striking deal with Inter Milan for 19-year-old midfielder’

CHELSEA have reached a £17million deal to sign Inter Milan ace Cesare Casadei, reports suggest.

The Blues have been keeping tabs on Casadei, 19, throughout the summer transfer window and had two offers rejected by Inter.

Chelsea have reached a £17million deal with Inter Milan for Cesare Casadei Credit: Getty

But the West Londoners finally reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri worth an estimate £12.6m plus £4.2m in add-ons for the midfielder.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has plenty of options in midfield and is still chasing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Therefore, Casadei may be placed into the development squad or sent back to Serie A on loan.

More to follow