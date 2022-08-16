ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia teen arrested in Shelton after allegedly stealing cars following a TikTok trend

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Shelton police arrested an Ansonia teenager on Tuesday for allegedly stealing cars as part of a TikTok trend.

The Shelton Police Department was called to Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday after it was reported that some young boys were attempting to break into cars. The boys were in a Hyundai that was reported stolen out of another town, according to police. It was then relayed that a vehicle was reported stolen in Shelton, police said.

Officers located the suspected stolen vehicle out of Shelton driving on the Derby/Shelton Bridge and pulled it over.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ansonia who said he was following a TikTok trend where people were stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles by breaking into the steering column. The teen was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Police said there have been six reported stolen vehicles in Shelton since Aug. 13, five have been Hyundai vehicles and one was a Kia.

Kempka
2d ago

This may be a Tik Tok trend but Lamont's lawless Connecticut is a perfect place to act it out. It's open season and the memo has gone out.

YEAHIMCOMING4YOU
2d ago

What does the image of an NFL player have to do with the article, weirdos?

Frank B
2d ago

I also thought it was weird that a photo of a NFL player was used without any relation to the article.

