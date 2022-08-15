ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Club 93.7

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan Welcomes the State’s First Luxury Treehouse Resort in Ionia

It may not be the kind of treehouse you remember building as a kid, but the whole concept is the same, except this time, it's pure luxury. Michigan is now home to its first luxury treehouse resort with the opening of Tree Vistas in Ionia. Booking is now available for guests to vacation 13 feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse. Considered by the owners to be the first of its kind, the new resort is the perfect place to relax and channel your inner child.
IONIA, MI
Club 93.7

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi

Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
NOVI, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Club 93.7

Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good

The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Have You Heard Michigan’s Singing Bus Driver?

When it comes to recruiting new hires, this singing bus driver is pitch perfect. The Waterford School District is hiring bus drivers, bus aides, and more. Let's just say the district took a rather unique approach to get the word (song) out. Instead of a boring old 'help wanted' ad, Waterford bus driver Lynette Bright is attempting to reach potential candidates with a song.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Club 93.7

Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition

For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan

We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

