NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Hidden Gem: Who is Knicks' 'Best-Kept-Secret'?
Bleacher Reports revealed its "best-kept secret" for all 30 teams.
New Tune? Knicks, Jazz Have ‘Fresh’ Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
There has been an awakening in the Donovan Mitchell situation.
Yardbarker
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Boston Celtics alum Nate Robinson torches fellow Big3 players in Yeezy slides
Former Boston Celtics point guard Nate Robinson might not be a natural when it comes to boxing, but in the sport he made a name for himself in as a floor general to be respected, he put on a bit of a show at the Big3 3-on-3 league, going to town on some other former NBA players.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Posts Cryptic Tweet About Joining LA
Patrick Beverley was at it again when it comes to creating speculation that he's destined for the Lakers.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
Bleacher Report
NBA Fans Upset for Jaylen Brown After Pic of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum on the Court
Twitter erupted on Monday night after photos showing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum participating in an on-court workout together surfaced. It normally wouldn't be big news for two NBA players who are friends to get some offseason work in together, but since the Celtics...
Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Tuesday night.
Former McDonald's All-American Is Still A Free Agent
Reggie Perry is still a free agent on August 17. The former McDonald's All-American has played for the Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. This summer, he played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Nikola Vucevic Trade with Bulls for Duncan Robinson Floated by Exec
Once the dust settles on Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat could reportedly set their sights on Nikola Vucevic. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to one league executive who floated the idea of the Heat sending Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven to the Chicago Bulls for Vucevic. The executive said:
Big Update On The New York Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell
According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks "recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell".
Former Bulls 14th Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With The Celtics
According to Tim Staudt of WILX News 10, the Boston Celtics are bringing Denzel Valentine in for training camp. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and has also played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Knicks, Jazz Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged in trade talks involving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. So, the Jazz have a lot of leverage in this situation. Even though Utah has Mitchell...
Games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule we know so far
The NBA will release its full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday afternoon. But some big-time games are already being leaked. The full Opening Night and Christmas Day slates were reported over the past couple of days, and the dates of other marquee matchups have been disclosed as well. Here's a...
Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family
The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
Lakers Schedule: Top 10 Must-See LA Games For the 2022-23 Regular Season
The NBA schedule has been released and there's plenty of Lakers games for fans to get excited about.
