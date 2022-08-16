ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nba Championship#Nba Games#Nba All Star#Nba Finals
Bleacher Report

Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner

The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Games on the 2022-23 NBA schedule we know so far

The NBA will release its full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday afternoon. But some big-time games are already being leaked. The full Opening Night and Christmas Day slates were reported over the past couple of days, and the dates of other marquee matchups have been disclosed as well. Here's a...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For Grant Hill's Family

The sports world is praying for Grant Hill's family on Wednesday afternoon. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother earlier this week. Janet Hill, the mother of the former Duke Blue Devils star, was married to former Cowboys star Calvin Hill. The sports world is mourning the Hill family's...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy