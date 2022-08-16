University of Pittsburgh Library System receives $1M grant from the Hillman Foundation

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Library System has received the largest grant in its history, the library system said.

The $1 million grant, a gift of the Henry L. Hillman Foundation, will support the final preparations in the library’s efforts to open the August Wilson archives to the public.

The library system acquired the archive in 2020 and has been working to process and share the archive with the public over the past two years. The archive will open in Jan. 2023, and a week-long celebration of the legacy of Pittsburgh-born playwright August Wilson, in collaboration with local cultural organizations, is slated for March 2023. The archive includes materials such as drafts of Wilson’s plays, unpublished materials, objects used in productions of Wilson’s works, awards and degrees and correspondence between Wilson and his friends and collaborators. The library system acquired the archive with the help of Wilson’s widow and executor of his estate, Constanza Romero.

