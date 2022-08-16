Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘incredibly humbled’ to receive award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored at a benefit in New York City on Monday. ﻿The royal couple and their Archewell Foundation received the Partner Organization Award at the Human First Coalition’s benefit﻿. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to be “incredibly humbled” to be recognized. James Holt , executive director of Archewell Foundation, was on hand to accept the award at the event on Aug. 15.

“The Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Meghan, wanted me to say that they are honored and incredibly humbled by being recognized through the foundation tonight,” James said on stage (via a video shared on Twitter by Royal_Suitor ). “They’re sorry they can’t be here in person, but they like me also believe that tonight’s true honoree is Human First.”

Getty Images Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their Archewell Foundation were honored with the Partner Organization Award at the event in NYC

According to a press release , Meghan, Harry and Archewell Foundation were honored for “their advocacy on behalf of and generous financial support for at-risk Afghans as well as military veterans who served in Afghanistan.”

Safi Rauf , founder of the Human First Coalition, previously stated in a press release that U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Archewell Foundation “were instrumental in assisting us as we organized efforts to assist Afghans who were left behind when the Taliban took Kabul.”

Human First Coalition—a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing critically needed humanitarian aid in Afghanistan—was among the organizations listed on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s holiday card last year . Meghan and Harry revealed in their 2021 holiday card that they had made donations to “several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

Back in December Human First Coalition﻿ tweeted , “We’re proud to partner with Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through a generous contribution this holiday season, they’re providing care for families in need in Afghanistan & supporting life-saving efforts we are undertaking daily.”