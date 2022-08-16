Read full article on original website
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Gov. JB Pritzker visited new workforce development campus in Belleville
Southwestern Illinois law students can intern with judges and lawyers in St. Clair County, Illinois.
First day of school in Belleville School district
Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
Back to school: Collinsville district has big renovation plans
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — 5 On Your Side is going back to school!. Over two weeks in August, 5 On Your Side is helping students from area school districts kick off their new school year. Thursday, students and parents woke up early in Collinsville!. Their first day of school was...
Edwardsville Awarded Nearly $2.87 Million Grant For Downtown Improvements
EDWARDSVILLE - The City learned Monday that it will receive a nearly $2.87 million state grant to rebuild its water and sewer system on a portion of Main Street and to add pedestrian-friendly streetscape improvements. The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program....
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza
The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed for commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that’s paid for with tax and fee increases,...
Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City
Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
MadCo girls golf titles go to Edwardsville & Highland
-0- The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school). -0- > Large school division. 1) Edwardsville. 2) Triad. 3) Collinsville. 4) Granite City. 5) Alton. > Small school division. 1)...
Wood River hires manager for new rec center
Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody announced the hiring of the city’s new recreation center manager at Monday’s city council meeting. Pat Minogue will serve as assistant parks and recreation director as well as manage the programs at the new rec center. Minogue has a combined...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns
There's still no word on the cause of the fire, but residents and first responders really want to know what's in the smoke. Residents wonder what they’ve been breathing.
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
Liberty Middle School In Edwardsville Has A "Legendary" Kickoff On Opening Day
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has a theme set for the school year for everyone to be “legendary.” If the start is any sign of the year to come, the Liberty School year will definitely fit that theme. Students were greeted by excited administrators, teachers, support staff, and...
Boil order continues in Collinsville following water main break
A boil order issued in Collinsville, Illinois continued into Wednesday night. .
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
