Jacksonville, NC

WITN

Jacksonville mayor responds to reports on new city manager

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in Eastern Carolina will soon be under new management. The City of Jacksonville voted to make Josh Ray its new city manager, effective Sept. 12, 2022. The city says Ray is a 20-year veteran of public service and is a credentialed manager of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

State grants coming to Eastern Carolina counties to attract jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 15 grants to rural communities in the state in order to attract 202 new jobs and more than $200 million in private investment. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grants worth $4,278,230 to local governments to create a total...
WNCT

Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Center for Public Integrity

Reporting on residents in harm’s way

I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc. WITN is told the...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
SNOW HILL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bogue leaders receive update on potential town park property

BOGUE — Town Clerk Shawne Southard updated Bogue Council members Aug. 15 on efforts to acquire land for the town’s first park. The town was approved in February to receive a $263,000 N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) matching grant to purchase land for a town park.
BOGUE, NC
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WITN

Returning ECU students give boost to Pitt County businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Retail sales stayed flat this July according to a report from the Census Bureau on Wednesday. For Pam Carraway, owner of Votre Boutique, business is going well due to locals and East Carolina University students returning to campus. As inflation rates start to slow down, Carraway...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Records Reveal New Bern’s Mayor is Connected to Land Developer

“If any vote has a direct substantial financial impact on a member, you will not be able to vote.” – Tom Carruthers. Update: This was published prior to Mayor Odham taking the oath of office so we updated his title to reflect the change. The BOA meeting was erroneously dated August 16. We corrected it to August 15. We also added construction to the list of businesses after seeing it on the P & G of New Bern annual report.
NEW BERN, NC

