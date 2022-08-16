ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

Woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FU2t_0hJ91BpG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.

Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.

In February 2022, Dollard was observed passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as the two exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex, according to a release. Brown reportedly swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine and died later at a local hospital.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ms27_0hJ91BpG00
    Joshua Brown (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gu5rD_0hJ91BpG00
    Rachal Dollard (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction)

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges and his sentence was set to expire in 2029.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

The Department of Correction reported it employs a variety of tools to try to prevent the introduction of contraband into Tennessee prisons including pat searches of anyone entering a facility, vehicle and cell searches and drug detection dogs. Body scanners are also currently being placed in all facilities, according to TDOC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

Related
People

Tenn. Woman Who Allegedly Slipped a Jail Inmate Meth While Kissing Him Charged with Murder After He Dies of Overdose

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities allege she caused a Tennessee inmate to overdose after she slipped him drugs while kissing him. According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Rachal Dollard was arrested over the weekend in connection to the February death of Joshua Brown — an inmate serving an 11-year prison sentence on drug-related charges.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hickman County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Hickman County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Dickson County, TN
Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Woman Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Tennessee Jailhouse Meth Plan Goes Horribly Wrong

The Tennessee Department of Correction has revealed a diabolical plan gone wrong, Radar has learned.Back in February, while visiting boyfriend Joshua Brown at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison, Rachal Dollard was observed passing from her mouth to his during a kiss a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. Neither the 33-year-old woman nor her 30-year-old paramour, or for that matter prison officials, were counting on the bag subsequently opening up in his stomach and overloading his metabolism with a fatal dose of meth.Following an investigation, Dollard was taken into custody this past weekend and has been charged...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drugs#Smuggling#Violent Crime#Tdoc#2029
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Arraignment held for suspects in Glass Avenue robbery case

Suspects charged in the armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige were arraigned Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. The Christian County Grand Jury recently indicted Korey Zivotin, Isaiah Campbell, Michael Sims, Ajaizion Johnson and Marshall Austin for first-degree robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whopam.com

Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash

A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
PEGRAM, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnctimes.com

Fed Assault Charge After Morning Shootout with Federal Agents

NASHVILLE – Michael Clay, 30, of Nashville, was charged today with assaulting a federal officer, following an early morning shootout that occurred during the execution of an arrest warrant, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. According to the criminal complaint, Deputy U.S. Marshals...
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Bond reduction motion denied for man charged with manslaughter

A motion to reduce bond was denied Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville, who is charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May. Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance and public defender Mary Roher...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy