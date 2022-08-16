ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Arts Celebration Returns Later This Month

We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.
Y95 COUNTRY

Public Update: Dog Incident Reported at LaPrele Park

There was a dog incident in LaPrele Park last Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at approximately 5:38 p.m. According to the Laramie Police Department, the incident occurred near LaPrele Park's restrooms, involving a 73-year-old man and his Golden Retriever dog, as well as a white male with a Poodle and another small unknown dog which were both off-leash. The white male was described as 30-35 years of age, 5’9” to 6’ tall, thin build and short brown hair.
Online Poll: Who Are The Worst Drivers In Wyoming?

It's the summer travel season, and a lot of people are hitting the highways for summer road trips. That's especially true in Wyoming, where winter weather limits the times when you can expect good weather. While every town has bad drivers, certain communities seem to have more than their share.
Does Wyoming Have the Only City Called “Laramie”?

Wyoming sure does have some uniquely named towns. We have our Meeteetse, Kemmerer, Sundance, and Bairoil - all pretty unique names. But thinking about the Cowboy State's interestingly named towns had me wondering: is Laramie a uniquely named place? How many other cities in the country share our city's name?
Increased Police Presence at Laramie Middle School Today

If you drive by Laramie Middle School today, you may notice a large police presence on campus. Rest assured, nothing is amiss at the middle school. LMS posted on Facebook yesterday notifying Laramie that the police department will be running training at the middle school Wednesday, July 20. Laramie Middle...
