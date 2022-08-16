ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

fox4news.com

Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year

DALLAS - Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas. It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs. More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas...
Desoto, TX
Texas State
Desoto, TX
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Juvenile arrested for threats made against DeSoto ISD school

DESOTO, Texas - Police have arrested a juvenile who they said made threats against a DeSoto ISD school Tuesday morning, which caused disruptions at several other schools. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was charged with issuing a false alarm or report for reportedly made threats of violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.
advocatemag.com

RISD schools receive accountability ratings again

The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
aisd.net

Arlington ISD has a super first day of school

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos traveled across the district Monday to see how the first day of school was going. His tour of six schools required 40 miles of driving and included 19 classroom visits, five Facebook Lives and even one PTA meeting. What did he find?. It was...
Katherine Johnson
fox4news.com

Tolar ISD schools delayed because of storm damage

Last night's storms caused quite a bit of damage in the Hood County city of Tolar. People are cleaning up downed trees and debris. Tolar ISD schools are also opening late because of the damage.
desotoisd.org

DeSoto ISD Mask Mandate 081522

DeSoto ISD will open the 2022-2023 school year under a continuation of the district’s mask mandate which was enacted by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees following a recommendation from the district’s former administration in August 2021. The District is still under mandate which requires that all persons...
fox4news.com

TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts

GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools

Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
fox4news.com

Keller ISD trustees order 41 books removed from school libraries

Students returning to school in the Keller Independent School District will not find the Bible or a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary in their libraries. They're just some of the books removed as the district responds to a crackdown by Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Republicans.
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
fox4news.com

Charles Cato chosen as new chief of police for DART

DALLAS - Former Mesquite police chief Charles Cato has been named the new police chief for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). Cato has 33 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Mesquite Police Department and as first assistant chief of the Dallas Police Department. The DART Police Department has...
fox4news.com

Denton selects its new police chief

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
DENTON, TX

