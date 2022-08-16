Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
fox4news.com
Back-to-School: Kids in 86 districts start their school year
DALLAS - Tens of thousands of kids are starting their school year Wednesday in North Texas. It’s the first day of school for students in 86 districts including Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller, Highland Park, Burleson, Hillsboro, Weatherford and Sulphur Springs. More than two dozen of the 262 districts in North Texas...
Lewisville ISD appealing F grade in TEA financial integrity rating, citing clerical errors
Lewisville ISD recently received a rating of F in the Texas Education Agency’s annual preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for school districts across the state. LISD is appealing the grade, saying it would have earned an A if not for a series of clerical errors. “Lewisville ISD...
fox4news.com
Plano ISD’s $1.5B bond election includes money for school safety and renovations
PLANO, Texas - The Plano Independent School District will ask voters to approve a $1.5 billion bond package in November. School board trustees voted Tuesday night to put the bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. It will include four propositions. The largest asks for more than $1 billion for...
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
fox4news.com
Juvenile arrested for threats made against DeSoto ISD school
DESOTO, Texas - Police have arrested a juvenile who they said made threats against a DeSoto ISD school Tuesday morning, which caused disruptions at several other schools. The suspect, whose name will not be released, was charged with issuing a false alarm or report for reportedly made threats of violence against Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy.
advocatemag.com
RISD schools receive accountability ratings again
The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
aisd.net
Arlington ISD has a super first day of school
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos traveled across the district Monday to see how the first day of school was going. His tour of six schools required 40 miles of driving and included 19 classroom visits, five Facebook Lives and even one PTA meeting. What did he find?. It was...
fox4news.com
Keller superintendent says some books removed from libraries, including the Bible, will likely return
KELLER, Texas - Some of the books that were pulled from library shelves at Keller ISD will likely be returned to circulation very soon. That is according to a message from the district’s superintendent, who made his first comments on the issue Thursday. The district ordered its campuses to...
fox4news.com
Tolar ISD schools delayed because of storm damage
Last night's storms caused quite a bit of damage in the Hood County city of Tolar. People are cleaning up downed trees and debris. Tolar ISD schools are also opening late because of the damage.
Richardson ISD Scaled Back Student Phone Restrictions After Parents’ Feedback
Right after Richardson ISD approved her new contract as superintendent on August 10, Tabitha Branum immediately got to work. In the same meeting, Branum had a proposal involving an update on the student cellphone policy: locking up phones in special pockets (called Yondr pouches) during school hours. Many parents, however, were not pleased.
desotoisd.org
DeSoto ISD Mask Mandate 081522
DeSoto ISD will open the 2022-2023 school year under a continuation of the district’s mask mandate which was enacted by the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees following a recommendation from the district’s former administration in August 2021. The District is still under mandate which requires that all persons...
Juvenile arrested after 'threats of violence' toward DeSoto ISD school, police say
DESOTO, Texas — A juvenile in Mansfield has been arrested after authorities responded to four DeSoto ISD schools on Tuesday in regards to "threats of violence," police said. DeSoto police said the suspect, who was not identified, allegedly made a 911 call and made threats toward Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in the morning.
fox4news.com
TEA releases 2022 ratings for North Texas school districts
GARLAND, Texas - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency released grades for each school district. The results show districts are recovering from early pandemic learning losses. The pandemic made a historic impact on education around the country. Despite the changes in learning,...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘In God We Trust' Signs Going Up in Carroll ISD Schools
Signs saying "In God We Trust" will now hang in Carroll ISD schools after being donated by a locally-owned wireless provider. Patriot Mobile, which labels itself a Christian conservative wireless provider, donated the signs to the Carroll Independent School District and they will now be hung in CISD schools. According...
fox4news.com
Keller ISD trustees order 41 books removed from school libraries
Students returning to school in the Keller Independent School District will not find the Bible or a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank's diary in their libraries. They're just some of the books removed as the district responds to a crackdown by Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Republicans.
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
fox4news.com
Charles Cato chosen as new chief of police for DART
DALLAS - Former Mesquite police chief Charles Cato has been named the new police chief for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). Cato has 33 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Mesquite Police Department and as first assistant chief of the Dallas Police Department. The DART Police Department has...
fox4news.com
Denton selects its new police chief
DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has chosen its new police chief. Doug Shoemaker was selected by the city manager to lead the Denton Police Department. He had been chief of police in Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2018, and previously had more than 25 years of experience in Missouri.
