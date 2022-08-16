ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

6-month-old dies after being left in SUV for around 5 hours by Louisiana woman, sheriff’s office says

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sunday, August 14, and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Lee was arrested after her 6-month-old baby died at a local hospital.

It all started at approximately 3:45 p.m. when Lee requested help from an off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“Lee advised the deputy her 6-month-old child was not breathing,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A second deputy stopped at the scene and both members of law enforcement tried to bring the baby back to life.

The 6-month-old “was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead,” according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The ensuing investigation uncovered some inconsistencies in the claims that were laid out by Lee.

“During the initial investigation Lee gave detectives two different stories, stating the child had not been in her care,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old then told detectives something else entirely.

CPSO says, that “Ivy ultimately advised detectives she drove to her place of employment on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, at which time she left the child in her small SUV, for approximately 5 hours.”

As part of the investigation, detectives also looked through the SUV and found what they think was marijuana.

Lee was then apprehended and remains behind bars on these charges:

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Possession of Marijuana

Ivy Lee is being held on $1,204,000 bond.

KPLC TV

Whataburger to return to Lake Charles after over a decade

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open a location on Country Club Road, bringing the Texas-based chain back to Lake Charles over 10 years after the Ryan Street location closed. GVCS, the same franchisee that plans to open a Whataburger location in Sulphur, bought land...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
