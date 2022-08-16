Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Yardbarker
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Yardbarker
Bears WR Tajae Sharpe got this shocking grade in Week One of Preseason
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe got some praise from the national media for his performance Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One of the preseason. Sharpe caught all of his targets–two passes for a total of 44 yards. One of which was an incredible grab. Pro...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NBC Sports
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
NBC Sports
Patriots, Panthers engage in huge practice fight as several players get ejected
The atmosphere at Tuesday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro got so heated that a fight broke out. In fact, it was actually a pretty large scrap that included many players from both teams. It all started when Kristian Wilkerson found himself on the...
Why did 49ers cut CB Darqueze Dennard despite his 1st-team reps?
The 49ers’ first batch of roster cuts had one semi-surprising inclusion. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who appeared to be the frontrunner for the starting nickel cornerback job, was let go ahead of Tuesday’s cut-down deadline. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday in his post-practice press conference was asked why...
NBC Sports
The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has fully embraced and cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
Bulls could trade for notable former first-round pick?
With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and (hopefully) Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans
With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
NBC Sports
Tristan Wirfs leaves joint practice early with an oblique injury
The return date for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is unclear, and wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage didn’t practice at all in joint practices with the Titans. As if that wasn’t enough uncertainty for Tampa Bay, right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Thursday’s practice early with an...
CBS Sports
Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season before it could begin
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler's season is over, as the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. It's unclear what kind of injury Butler is dealing with, but his comeback bid will have to wait another year. Butler signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in March after sitting...
