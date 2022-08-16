ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE

The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
ATLANTA, GA
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Cut Former First-Round Draft Pick On Tuesday

This Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers are parting ways with a former first-round NFL Draft pick. That player is none other than veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to get down to the roster limit of 85 players. The former first-round pick...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
JACKSON, MS
Person
Charvarius Ward
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
NBC Sports

The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has fully embraced and cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson returns for Week 13, at Houston Texans

With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game. That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston. It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Tristan Wirfs leaves joint practice early with an oblique injury

The return date for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is unclear, and wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage didn’t practice at all in joint practices with the Titans. As if that wasn’t enough uncertainty for Tampa Bay, right tackle Tristan Wirfs left Thursday’s practice early with an...
TAMPA, FL

