ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CNBC's Long-Time Chairman, Mark Hoffman, To Step Down In September

Mark Hoffman, CNBC's long-serving chairman, is set to leave the market-leading financial news channel next month, the Comcast (CMCSA) -owned group confirmed Tuesday. Hoffman, 65, assumed the role of president in 2005, when the group will still under the broader umbrella of General Electric (GE) , and was named chairman in 2015. CNBC, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, was purchased by Comcast as part of a $13.75 billion media deal that closed in 2013.
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Becky Quick
Person
Jim Cramer
The Independent

Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbcuniversal#Advertising Revenue#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc#S P Global Intelligence
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.

Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechRadar

Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy

Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from former exec Kayvon Beykpour: court order

Twitter must "collect, review and produce" documents from Kayvon Beykpour, the former general manager of its consumer product division, and hand them over to Elon Musk, according to a court order issued Monday by the Delaware Court of Chancery. The decree from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes after Musk requested the...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Discovery sells GB News stake as directors resign in shake-up

US media group Warner Bros Discovery is to sell its stake in GB News, in a shake-up which has seen the loss-making television channel’s co-founders sell-up and resign as directors, and the remaining backers step forward with a further £60m in cash. The fledgling news channel, which originally...
BUSINESS
The Apple Maven

Is Apple Stock A Sell? What This New Bear Has To Say

It has not been easy to be an Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report bear or skeptic. Some of the few sell-side analysts that have pounded the table with their less-than-optimistic views on the Cupertino company and its stock lately (I’m thinking Goldman Sachs’ Rod Hall and New Street’s Pierre Ferragu) have had to throw in the towel as AAPL share price continued to climb in the past many years.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kevin O’Leary’s Picks in Psychedelics $NVDA $ZM $BFAM $CMPS $BBIG

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
STOCKS
TheStreet

A Notorious CEO is Making a Big Comeback

Wall Street is all about second chances, for some people. In the latest example, a venture capital firm is backing a mysterious startup founded by a man who led a huge real-estate company to breathtaking valuations before it crumbled right before its planned IPO. The venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy