Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC's Long-Time Chairman, Mark Hoffman, To Step Down In September
Mark Hoffman, CNBC's long-serving chairman, is set to leave the market-leading financial news channel next month, the Comcast (CMCSA) -owned group confirmed Tuesday. Hoffman, 65, assumed the role of president in 2005, when the group will still under the broader umbrella of General Electric (GE) , and was named chairman in 2015. CNBC, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, was purchased by Comcast as part of a $13.75 billion media deal that closed in 2013.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’
Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
NFL・
WeWork Founder Adam Neumann’s New Company Already Has $1 Billion Valuation and People Are Skeptical: ‘Fool Me Once…’
WeWork founder Adam Neumann is back with a new company, and this one reportedly has a valuation of $1 billion – before it’s even opened for business. For some, it’s all feeling a bit familiar. Neumann’s latest venture is called “Flow” and, if you go to the...
Meet the electric guitar-wielding former AWS exec intent on making Goldman Sachs the Amazon of Wall Street
Marco Argenti will take over as Goldman Sachs' sole chief information officer in October. Argenti, who helped build Amazon into a tech behemoth, sat down with Insider to discuss his vision for transforming how the bank does business. This post first appeared in 10 Things on Wall Street, a newsletter...
Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze
Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Hi. I'm Aaron Weinman. Today I want to highlight a deep dive about Marcus. This is Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs' foray onto Main Street. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. 1. High turnover, tensions between executives, and mounting losses at Goldman Sachs'...
The Verge
Jeff Bezos and Amazon’s current CEO are fighting FTC attempts to make them testify
This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed a recent filing from Amazon (you can read it in full below), showing the internet retail giant’s requests for limits on the agency’s investigation of its business practices. According to lawyers representing Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy, former CEO Jeff Bezos,...
Disney Stock Jumps As Activists Third Point Build Stake, Push For ESPN Spinoff, Board Changes
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) shares jumped higher Monday after activist investor Dan Loeb unveiled a new position in the media and entertainment group while calling for changes to the group's board of directors and the spin-off if its ESPN sports network. Loeb said his Third Point LLC hedge fund, which...
CNBC
U.S. and China agree to begin trade talks this fall
The U.S. and China have agreed to begin trade talks under a new initiative first announced in June. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' to detail China's reaction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy
Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
FOXBusiness
Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from former exec Kayvon Beykpour: court order
Twitter must "collect, review and produce" documents from Kayvon Beykpour, the former general manager of its consumer product division, and hand them over to Elon Musk, according to a court order issued Monday by the Delaware Court of Chancery. The decree from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes after Musk requested the...
Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in U.S. shopping spree
DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Zoom Video (ZM.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) as part of a wider pick of U.S. stocks, bringing the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio to about $40.8 billion at the end of the second quarter.
Discovery sells GB News stake as directors resign in shake-up
US media group Warner Bros Discovery is to sell its stake in GB News, in a shake-up which has seen the loss-making television channel’s co-founders sell-up and resign as directors, and the remaining backers step forward with a further £60m in cash. The fledgling news channel, which originally...
Is Apple Stock A Sell? What This New Bear Has To Say
It has not been easy to be an Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report bear or skeptic. Some of the few sell-side analysts that have pounded the table with their less-than-optimistic views on the Cupertino company and its stock lately (I’m thinking Goldman Sachs’ Rod Hall and New Street’s Pierre Ferragu) have had to throw in the towel as AAPL share price continued to climb in the past many years.
Benzinga
Kevin O’Leary’s Picks in Psychedelics $NVDA $ZM $BFAM $CMPS $BBIG
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
biztoc.com
WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion
Andreessen Horowitz has invested $350 million in Flow, according to the New York Times. The investment valued the startup at more than $1 billion, the report says. Marc Andreessen, cofounder and general partner at the VC firm, announced the investment in a blog post. Andreessen: Neumann "revolutionized the second largest...
A Notorious CEO is Making a Big Comeback
Wall Street is all about second chances, for some people. In the latest example, a venture capital firm is backing a mysterious startup founded by a man who led a huge real-estate company to breathtaking valuations before it crumbled right before its planned IPO. The venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz...
Comments / 0