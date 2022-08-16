Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight card, odds, location, PPV price, start time, date, complete guide
This past September saw the heavyweight landscape shaken when Oleksandr Usyk scored a dominant decision victory over Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, IBF and WBO championships. Now, on Aug. 20, the two men run it back one more time as Joshua tries to kickstart his third reign as world champion.
BoxingNews24.com
Luis Ortiz beats Andy Ruiz Jr by “Devastating fashion” says Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz will defeat Andy Ruiz Jr in a “devastating fashion in their WBC title eliminator on September 4th” predicts Deontay Wilder. Deontay feels that the 43-year-old Ortiz’s age doesn’t sum up what he’s capable...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
WWE・
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'SAUSAGES!': Tyson Fury pokes fun at Anthony Joshua's management team for turning down £2m offer for Derek Chisora to fight him... as he claims his heavyweight rival has made a 'mistake' by opting against taking a major payday
Tyson Fury has poked fun at Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, labelling them 'sausages' for turning down £2m on Derek Chisora's behalf for a fight with the Gypsy King. Fury claimed earlier this month that he was willing to come out of retirement to fight Chisora for a...
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees
Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
Boxing Scene
40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez
Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th
By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
Bodybuilding Legend Phil Heath Looks Massive in Recent Update: “I Ain’t Done Yet, I’m Only Getting Started
Despite having no plans to compete any time soon, bodybuilding legend Phil Heath is looking massive. In a recent post made to Instagram, Heath showed off his huge biceps while hitting some dumbbell curls. Phil Heath etched his name in the history books with a successful bodybuilding career. He earned...
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Dana White not a fan of ‘crazy’ Kamaru Usman fighting ‘monsters’ at 205 pounds — ‘Bad idea’
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman plans to defeat longtime rival Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, then pack on some extra muscle (a lot of that going around these days) and fly straight to the light heavyweight division.
17 Year Old Raul Rosas Jr. Primed to Make History as Youngest UFC Signee
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make UFC history as the youngest competitor to every step inside the Octagon. First reported by ESPN Deportes, the undefeated Californian will make his promotional debut as part of the September 20th episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. If Rosas Jr. earns a contract, he will officially become the youngest fighter in UFC history. That record is currently held by featherweight Chase Hooper.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Sarah Mahfoud Unification Bout on September 24 In Manchester, Pending WBO Approval
Amanda Serrano has long sought to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. The team surrounding the record-setting seven-division titlist has taken a significant step to add to her already historic career. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for Serrano (42-2-1, 30KOs) to next face Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220
Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
Paige VanZant out of BKFC 27 on Saturday in London
(Editor’s note: Story has been updated to include a statement from Paige VanZant.) Paige VanZant won’t be returning to the ring this weekend as expected. The former UFC star is out of her fight against Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. The plan is to rebook the fight for Oct. 15.
Comments / 0